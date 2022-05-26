Boulder student arrested in connection with middle school threats

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Greenwood Village police are investigating who sent a threat in a social media message that led to a “secure perimeter” at three schools on Thursday, including Cherry Creek High School. Campus Middle School and Belleview Elementary School were also placed under a secure perimeter. (credit: CBS) Those schools share a campus with Cherry Creek High School. According to Cherry Creek School District, “secure perimeter means that all students and staff outside the building are brought inside, all exterior doors are closed and locked and normal activity continues inside the building.” Police were alerted to the possible threat just after 10 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a person who lives out of state received a social media message from an unknown subject and threatened to “shoot up the school.” Detectives determined that the school was Cherry Creek High School. Cherry Creek High School was scheduled for a half day on Thursday. The school’s final day of the term before summer break is Friday. Campus Middle School and Belleview Elementary School were released at their scheduled time.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO