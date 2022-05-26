ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder student arrested in connection with middle school threats

By Michael Alcala
Daily Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 14-year-old male student has been arrested after police say he threatened a shooting at Casey Middle School. The student, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was arrested at 6 p.m. Wednesday after a search at his home in Superior. The teen is facing a felony...

www.canoncitydailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
1310kfka.com

Superior teen charged with threatening to shoot Boulder school

A teen from Superior has been arrested after police said he made threats of violence against a school in Boulder this week. Officers arrested the 14-year-old boy who they say threatened to shoot up Casey Middle School during celebrations. Police upped staffing at schools in the wake of the threat and in the wake of the Texas school shooting this week. The teen face charges of inciting destruction of life or property.
CBS Denver

Cherry Creek High School Threat Investigated

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Greenwood Village police are investigating who sent a threat in a social media message that led to a “secure perimeter” at three schools on Thursday, including Cherry Creek High School. Campus Middle School and Belleview Elementary School were also placed under a secure perimeter. (credit: CBS) Those schools share a campus with Cherry Creek High School. According to Cherry Creek School District, “secure perimeter means that all students and staff outside the building are brought inside, all exterior doors are closed and locked and normal activity continues inside the building.” Police were alerted to the possible threat just after 10 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a person who lives out of state received a social media message from an unknown subject and threatened to “shoot up the school.” Detectives determined that the school was Cherry Creek High School. Cherry Creek High School was scheduled for a half day on Thursday. The school’s final day of the term before summer break is Friday. Campus Middle School and Belleview Elementary School were released at their scheduled time.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Columbine, CO
Superior, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Superior, CO
City
Denver, CO
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
OutThere Colorado

2-year-old boy drowns in Colorado pond

A 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Friday afternoon, after being pulled from the pond at Expo Park in Aurora, according to officials from the Aurora Police Department (APD). Crews from APD and Aurora Fire Rescue were deployed to the north side of the park, near Almeda Avenue, after receiving...
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were shot in the parking lot of Babilonia Bar and Grill on the east side of town Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded to the bar after reports of a shooting and found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The post Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Columbine High School#School Security#School Violence#Casey Middle School#Boulder Sheriff S Office#Bvsd
9NEWS

Police investigating separate shootings, stabbing in Denver

DENVER — The Memorial Day weekend started off violently early Saturday morning in Denver. Separate shootings and a stabbing sent three people to area hospitals. Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted about the first shooting at about 2 a.m. Saturday. That shooting occurred in the 3300 block of North Clay...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

‘I Was Terrified’: Denver Students & Parents Filled With Panic After Possible Weapon Found On School Campus

DENVER (CBS4) – After recent mass shootings in Texas and Buffalo, fears ran high at Northfield High School in Denver after students were placed on lockdown on Thursday. Others ran as word spread of a possible gun inside the school. “I was terrified. A lot of my friends were texting ‘I love you. I hope you are okay. Are you safe?'” said Sabrina Vagi, a student. (credit: CBS) She hid outside for three hours. Police in camouflage scoured Northfield. Two people were taken into custody in building three near the gym where police found what they called a paint gun. A photo from a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Despite Driving Much Of Aurora Youth Violence, Latino Community Largely Absent In Conversations

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Shooting after shooting after shooting. Twenty-twenty-one brought consistent waves of youth gun violence in Aurora. It’s a feeling that rocks mother Judith Padilla to the core. (credit: CBS) “I’m worried about my kids,” said Padilla. “My fear is that I’ll leave her at school in the morning, and then maybe when I came back for her, they’ll have done something to her. That’s my fear.” Padilla’s daughter Kiara Aceves Padilla is a sophomore at Aurora Central. She was in class when six students were shot at Nome Park on Nov. 15, 2021. “I feel like now in the society we live...
AURORA, CO
KXRM

Victim of homicide identified thanks to help from the community

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, a joint press release was sent out by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the Pueblo Police Department regarding four different homicides including one in Colorado Springs on April 25. Just after 10:00 p.m. on April 25, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

3 people shot at bar east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting. It happened at Babilonia Bar near east Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds and evidence a third victim had...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Local superintendent demands change in gun policies

DENVER — It's a sad fact that school leaders have written too many letters to the community, following a mass shooting. They express their outrage and grief, the resources they will provide, extra security, etc. But, one local superintendent said he's frustrated, writing the same words over and over...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy