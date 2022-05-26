Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, May 26th

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office managed multiple drug-related arrests, including drug trafficking, and several Grand Jury indictments over the weekend.
On Friday, May 20, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with state probation officers, attempted to serve a probation violation on an individual in the Good Hope area. While on scene, deputies identified Carolyn Ferguson, 54, of Cullman (pictured above).
Narcotics were found on her person. She was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine
The same day, CCSO deputies arrested William Kyle, 35, of Tanner for multiple Grand Jury Indictments. He was charged with sex offense/sexual abuse (GJ) and...
Comments / 0