Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, May 26th

weisradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Renfroe, age 45 of Gadsden – Alias Writ of Arrest/Theft of Property 2nd Degree;. Randall Boozer, age 30 of Piedmont – Bond Revocation;. Stephen Fleming, age 50 of Leesburg – Unlawful...

weisradio.com

The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported May 27, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported May 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 26 theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hwy 157; cashIdentity theft; person Arrests May 26 Loggins, Ashley N; 36 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Nolasco-Medel, Michele D; 50 FTA – driving while suspendedFTA – driving on wrong side of road Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple drug-related arrests and Grand Jury indictments over last weekend

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office managed multiple drug-related arrests, including drug trafficking, and several Grand Jury indictments over the weekend.  On Friday, May 20, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with state probation officers, attempted to serve a probation violation on an individual in the Good Hope area. While on scene, deputies identified Carolyn Ferguson, 54, of Cullman (pictured above).  Narcotics were found on her person. She was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine The same day, CCSO deputies arrested William Kyle, 35, of Tanner for multiple Grand Jury Indictments. He was charged with sex offense/sexual abuse (GJ) and...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Summerville Man Charged with Stealing $28,000 in Connection with “Pool” Scam

A Chattooga County, Georgia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $28,000 in a scam affecting two different families in Floyd County. Police say that John Anthony Tucker, age 48 of Summerville between April 14th 2021 and May 10th this year (2022) took $10,000 from a victim as down payment to build a swimming pool – and, between September 19th of last year and May 10th this year, he took $18,000 from another family to build a swimming pool. Law enforcement say Tucker never did ANY of the work for the money he received. He is charged with two counts felony theft by deception and two counts conversion of payments for real property investments.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Cherokee County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Leesburg, AL
Gadsden, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Piedmont, AL
County
Cherokee County, AL
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden Reports Rash of “Scam” Calls

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Scam Alert. According to Sheriff Nick Welden – his office has recently received numerous reports of someone calling area doctor’s offices and claiming they have warrants through the sheriff’s office for someone there. They then say the matter can be settled by sending money, either by giving them bank account or credit card information OR purchasing a “Green Dot” card and giving them the number.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Woman Arrested in Thursday Shooting on Highway 69 South

A woman was charged with misdemeanor menacing after road rage led to a shooting that occurred on Highway 69 South Thursday afternoon. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, a fight took place near Little Caesars Pizza and the AT&T store on Highway 69 South and at least one shot was fired. Two people were taken into custody following the incident.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
weisradio.com

Centre Woman Arrested Following Auto Accident on Sewell Ferry Road

A Cherokee County woman was placed under arrest and transported to jail following a single vehicle crash around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Cedar Bluff Police Chief Brody Moses informed WEIS Radio News the driver of a 2014 Nissan Sentra left Sewell Ferry Road – crashed into a sign post with three signs – then struck a tree. The driver, identified as 19 year old Jade Pruitt of Centre, refused medical treatment and was subsequently placed under arrest – charged with DUI/Any Substance, with a count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and one count of the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
CENTRE, AL
Person
Stephen Fleming
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Remember Fallen Officer

On Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a very special guest to the department – Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall stopped by and spent time with family members – and former co-workers – of Lt. Jeffrey Bain, who passed away in January of last year (2021) from complications of COVID-19.
#Marijuana#Detention Center#Combined Influence#Dui#Ina Court
WAFF

One person flown to hospital after home explosion

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 just before 11 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, deputies with the Morgan County sheriff’s Office heard a man coughing and saw smoke, so they broke down the door to help the man.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Police Seeking Assistance of Public in Locating Suspects in Bypass Business Theft

Centre Police responded this week to a report of stolen merchandise, taken from one of the businesses located on the Chesnut Bypass. We spoke with the Centre Police Department Friday morning – and they informed us that the son of the late business owner stated that someone stole a new 7×16 double-axle trailer overnight Wednesday (May 25th) from the lot at 405 Chesnut Bypass and he turned over to law enforcement video and still pictures of the theft in progress.
CENTRE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pair of inmates die at Donaldson Correctional Facility

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has announced the death of two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on Wednesday, May 25. Calenes Jones, 42, died of natural causes. Jones “was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a sentence for robbery and assault from a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

Police: 6 people shot at graduation party in Alabama

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — Six people were shot during a graduation party in Anniston early Friday morning, according to the Anniston Police Department. Police said the shooting happened at 1204 Front Street and over 150 people between the ages of 14 and 20 were in attendance. Police said that...
ANNISTON, AL
The Daily South

This Alabama Sheriff's Office Just Held Its First K9 Graduation

This graduation season has gone straight to the dogs. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has just announced is first graduating class of pups from its K9 academy. To make sure everyone stayed safe at the World Games, which are coming to Birmingham, Alabama in July, the police decided to call in a few new recruits. Specifically, a team of well-trained pups who can help solve crime. "We have added a few new faces to our K-9 Team and everyone needed to have recertifications in advance of the World Games coming to Birmingham," Sgt. Joni Money, Assistant Public Information Officer, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a press release shared by Bham Now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

State Troopers Investigating Accident Just North of Cedar Bluff Friday Morning

Alabama State Troopers are currently investigating an accident on Alabama Highway 9 in Cherokee County, where the driver apparently left the scene. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, troopers located the 2004 Mercedes along Highway 9 just north of Cedar Bluff around 4:00am Friday. The matter remains...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL

