ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Back for Final OTA of the Week

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the third of nine scheduled Organized Team Activity practices for the Green Bay Packers. New top draft...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Trade Proposal Between Packers and Steelers Sends OTAs “No Show” Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick Kenny Pickett. The QB was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Field Level Media

Ravens Sign QB Brett Hundley as Lamar Jackson Sits Out

Brett Hundley signed with the Baltimore Ravens and joined the voluntary organized team activities, a portion of the offseason program that starter Lamar Jackson is not attending. Down to two quarterbacks on the roster, the Ravens brought in Hundley to help the team function in on-field work without Jackson. Negotiations...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Packers Add Defensive Lineman Chris Slayton Off Waivers from NFC Rival

The Green Bay Packers had one spot open on their 90-man roster following the release of backup kick JJ Molson. Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur decided to add one more defensive lineman. Chris Slayton, formerly of Syracuse, was picked up off the waiver wire. Slayton had been on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Wide Receiver Really Isn’t a Concern For The Packers

The position that everyone is indeed concern with when it comes to the Packers is wide receiver. Yes it is certainly a position of question. It is especially with Davante Adams being traded and Marques Valdes Scantling leaving in free agency. This is a re-vamped and rebuilt position for the Packers this year. Despite all that as of right now the wide receiver position is not a real concern right now for the Packers and here is why.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Rank Near Top of Series of NFL Power Rankings

Questions abound over the Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps. Where there is no question is their standing as Super Bowl contenders. That’s made clear with a look at some recent NFL power rankings, where the Packers are no worse than sixth. Let’s dive into them. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#American Football#Organized Team Activity#The Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Packers: Allen Lazard Names Key to Gaining Trust of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers famously has very high expectations for his wide receivers. As a result, it is difficult for new wide receivers on the Packers to gain the trust of the four-time MVP. One of those that does have it, though, is Allen Lazard. In an appearance on The Jim Rome Show , Lazard revealed what it takes to gain the trust of Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ravens Wide Receiver Reveals that He Believed the Packers Would Draft Him in Round One

If there was one phrase that could be the anthem of the Green Bay Packers and the NFL Draft, it is this: “The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002.” We all know that. It would be a safe bet that people who have not even heard of football know that, at least. It is spread around social media often enough every March. One wide receiver, though, Baltimore Ravens second-year player Rashad Bateman, believed that he was going to the Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

1 undrafted free agent who will make the Vikings’ 2022 roster

The Minnesota Vikings have done a solid job at generating a talented team to compete in the NFC North. They have impressive offensive weapons in Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook while the defense has slowly improved as well. Even so, this franchise could use a boost from its rookie class. For that reason, we take a look at one undrafted free agent who will make the Vikings’ 2022 roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy