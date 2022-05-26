ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Baby, 1, dies after being hit by car in Staten Island: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVCJf_0fr0oKuE00

SHORE ACRES, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 1-year-old baby died and a mother was injured after they were hit by a car in Staten Island on Thursday morning, police said.

The woman was walking with her baby near Bay Street and Scarboro Avenue at around 7 a.m. when they were both struck by the car, according to authorities. They were taken to a hospital, where officials pronounced the baby dead, police said. Authorities described the mother’s condition as stable.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene. An investigation by police was ongoing and no arrests had been made.

