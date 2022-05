FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a man ran over to a local bar for help after he was attacked with an axe Friday afternoon, police say. The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says that two men got into an argument at 3229 Lima Road around 2 p.m. on Friday. They say a man struck another man in the side with an axe, and the victim ran across the street to the Latch String Bar & Grill to have someone call 911 for him.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO