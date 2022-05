A 35 year old woman from Pierre has been sentenced (May 20, 2022) to prison time for her involvement in a Grand Theft incident last year. Stanley County State’s Attorney Tom Maher says on April 5, 2021, Crysta Marie Ward and her accomplice, Daniel Puppel stole about $5,000 cash from a lock box taken from an elderly victim’s residence in Fort Pierre. Puppel’s probation for charges in Hughes and Stanley Counties was recently revoked and he was sent to prison.

