Iowa City man found with marijuana told police he was on his way to buy meth

A Louisa County man faces charges that he stole at least one trailer from a farm near Lone Tree. 47-year-old Larry Ford of Oakville was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 8:45 Thursday morning. Johnson County deputies say Ford’s silver F350 can be seen on a trail cam driving onto the victim’s farm on Johnson Muscatine Road, between Lone Tree and Nichols, around 1:15pm on March 16th. The truck can later be seen leaving the property while towing the victim’s orange, Gooseneck Round Bale trailer valued at $2,000. A Diamond D livestock trailer was also reportedly missing from the property.
