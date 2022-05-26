Iowa City man found with marijuana told police he was on his way to buy meth

A report of multiple subjects riding a moped on Interstate 380 has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center received a report of two subjects tying up traffic by riding a moped from I-80 westbound to I-380 northbound just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. North Liberty Police stopped the moped near the Penn Street exit a short time later. One of the riders, identified as 19-year-old Deshawn Stepter of Dover Street, allegedly smelled of marijuana. A search of his person reportedly turned up baggies of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms hidden is his groin area as well as a blue container with baggies of white powdery substances that field tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO