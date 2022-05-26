Suspects sought in Whittier area home-invasion robbery

Authorities are searching for two home-invasion robbers who tied up a resident and ransacked her house in the Whittier area overnight.

Deputies responded to the incident at a home in the 10400 block of Spy Glass Hill Road around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed.

Two male suspects wearing black hoodies broke in and tied up the the resident, who had been alone in the home, according to the Sheriff’s department.

The intruders are believed to have broken a sliding glass door to gain entry.

The victim was bound and had tape put over her mouth, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects stole several items and then fled from the home.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

No further details about the intruders were available.

Residents told KTLA that other homes have been burglarized in the area in recent months.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.