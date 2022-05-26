ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Dany Jimenez: Nails down save No. 10

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jimenez worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday without a walk or a strikeout to record his...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits, stolen base

Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a double, run and stolen base in a 6-0 victory over the Astros on Saturday. Rodriguez reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and scored in the first inning, smacked a double in the second and singled in the fourth for his sixth three-hit game this month. The 21-year-old retook the MLB lead with his 14th steal and third in his past seven games while increasing his line to .276/.326/.431 with six home runs, 21 runs and 22 RBI.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Four reasons the Mariners are in last place, including an underperforming offense and a shaky bullpen

Thanks to the magic of Fun Differential, the 2021 Seattle Mariners were the franchise's most successful team since the days of Ichiro Suzuki and Jamie Moyer. They went into the final weekend with a chance to secure the club's first postseason berth in a generation, and while they ultimately fell short, the Mariners and their fans had plenty of reasons to be optimistic for 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Returned to Triple-A

Gonzalez was returned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract to fill in for Joey Wendle (hamstring) and made space for him on the roster by placing Richard Bleier (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list. With both Wendle and Bleier activated Thursday, Gonzalez will head back to Jacksonville. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Gonzalez maintained a .194/.286/.194 line with three RBI and four runs scored.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Drives in pair

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins. Arozarena played a part in a five-run first inning for the Rays, delivering a two-RBI double and then coming around to score. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's also collected three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. After a slow start to the season, Arozarena has improved his line to .264/.313/.423 across 176 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Payton Henry: Back to minors

Henry was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Henry had been serving as Miami's backup catcher behind Jacob Stallings. However, the team selected Willians Astudillo's contact Wednesday, in turn lessening the need for Henry. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Henry hit .143/.314/.143.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Records third save

Warren secured the save Friday during Friday's 5-1 win against the Giants giving up only one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one strikeout and zero walks. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded during the top of the eighth inning and hit the first batter he faced, but he then induced a double play to escape with no further damage. The Reds followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and Warren returned for the ninth and protected the four-run lead. The 29-year-old has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine appearances, and he's notched two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings during that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Placed on injured list

Tsutsugo was placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutusgo was out of the lineup Wednesday for what appeared to be rest. However, he is apparently battling an injury that has yet to be disclosed. While Mason Martin has hit the ball well at Triple-A Indianapolis, Tucupita Marcano is reportedly being recalled by Pittsburgh in the corresponding move. While Tsutsugo is sidelined, Michael Chavis should be locked into playing time at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Exits game early

Suzuki (head) was forced to leave Saturday's contest versus the Blue Jays early, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Suzuki was struck in the head with a warm up pitch, shaking him up and causing him to have to be helped down the dugout steps on his way out. Max Stassi replaced him behind the plate and more information on the 38-year-old will likely be available after the game.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: May land on IL

Muncy could be placed on the injured list due to ongoing pain in his arm, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Muncy suffered a partially torn UCL in the final days of the 2021 regular season. He declined to undergo surgery during the offseason, instead opting for rehab. While Muncy has avoided the injured list -- or even a notable number of missed games -- early in the campaign, he has managed just a .150/.327/.263 line across 168 plate appearances. A stint on the injured list could allow Muncy to overcome the lingering pain and reset after his early struggles. He was held out of Thursday's lineup, with Edwin Rios entering the lineup as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Moved back to Triple-A

Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his start Thursday versus the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Reyes pitched 3.2 innings, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in the Game 2 win over the Red Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. He pitched well but not long enough to qualify for the win and he is now returning to Triple-A. Reyes has produced 6.2 frames of one-run ball with the Orioles this season, striking out three batters in those innings. He'll remain a top option for the team to call up when in need of an extra arm.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Optioned to Triple-A Reno

Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Ellis started in just one game after being called up Sunday, and he went 1-for-5 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts during his stint with the major-league club. The 26-year-old should see more consistent playing time in Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Powers massive comeback

Santander went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored during Friday's 12-8 win at Boston. Santander started the scoring for Baltimore with a two-run homer during the fourth inning to cut Boston's lead to 6-2, and he also delivered an RBI single in the ninth to take the lead. The 29-year-old came into Friday's contest with one hit and seven strikeouts across his past three games, but it now appears he's back on track. Santander has a .226/.340/.409 slash line with eight home runs, 24 RBI and 22 runs in 45 games this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding pine Saturday

Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers. Smith started in the last five games and went 5-for-17 with two homers, five RBI, four runs, five walks and five strikeouts during that time. However, Jake McCarthy will draw the start in right field and bat sixth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Winker was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Astros for unspecified reasons. The 28-year-old was penciled in to start in left field and bat leadoff Friday, but he's now absent from Seattle's lineup. It's unclear if Winker is dealing with an injury, but the team should update his status in the near future. Adam Frazier is moving out to left field while Sam Haggerty starts at second base.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Snatches fourth steal

Lopez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Twins. The 27-year-old infielder appears to be regaining something close to his 2021 form. Over his last 12 games, Lopez has hit .279 (12-for-43) and notched all four of his steals on the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Thursday

Kiermaier will sit Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went hitless Wednesday against the Marlins, ending a streak of five consecutive multi-hit games. Manuel Margot will move to center field, with Vidal Brujan starting in right.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL

