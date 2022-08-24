Best record players 2022: our pick of the best turntables

Best record players Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best turntables you can buy in 2022.

Americans are buying more vinyl records than ever. In fact, US vinyl sales have gone up 14 straight years in a row. Ready to get back into the groove? The best record players will help you make the most of your vinyl record collection.

Whether you're seeking a rich, warm sound or simply a USB connection, you don't have to spend a fortune – we've come up with top-tier options from $200 to $2000.

So, which record player is best for you? Most budget record players are plug-and-play and come with a tonearm, cartridge and built-in phono stage (the device that amplifies the sound to normal levels), meaning they can be plugged straight into powered speakers or amplifiers.

The makers of pricier, high-end record players , however, usually provide the option to select a specific arm and cartridge combination. Chances are you'll also need to partner a high-end deck with a separate phono preamp. You'll also find Bluetooth turntables for streaming vinyl to wireless speakers, while USB turntables allow you to plug your turntable into a computer to digitize your vinyl collection.

Our experienced review team has comprehensively tested all of these record players in our dedicated test rooms, comparing each record player to its closest rivals in a controlled environment. So you can be sure you're getting a genuine, expert recommendation.

How to choose the best turntable for you

The source of your hi-fi system, be it a streamer, CD player or record player is a crucial component; as the saying goes, 'rubbish in, rubbish out'.

First things first, decide on your budget. It should be no more than around a quarter of your system's cost, otherwise it's unlikely your amplifier and speakers will get the most out of your deck. Similarly, make sure you read up on the sonic characteristics of all your components – even five-star products benefit from the right partnering.

Once you've decided on your budget, decide on the features you require. Belt drive or direct drive ? Do you need a phono stage built in? What about the cartridge? Wireless? USB? Make sure you have a checklist based on your needs to help you narrow the search.

Once you have chosen, it's also crucial you set up your turntable correctly. While some record players are relatively "plug and play", many require a little more time and effort to hear at their best. Want to know more? Read our complete guide to choosing the right turntable .

The Rega Planar 3 has dominated the best value turntable market for over 50 years, and the latest iteration is the best performing yet. (Image credit: Rega)

When it comes to value for money, nothing beats this sub-$1000 superstar.

Dimensions: 11.7 x 44.7 x 36cm (HxWxD) | Motor: Belt drive | Cartridge: Elys2 MM | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Tracking force: 2g | Finish: White, black, red

Fun, detailed sound Well made Easy to use Needs care in positioning

The Planar is the Michael Jordan of record players. Since launching in the 1970s, this superlative deck has dominated the field and seen off every challenger. Of course, Rega has periodically updated the technology used and tweaked the design over the years, but its soulful character and superb sonic abilities have remained constant.

This mid-range model sports sleeker styling and an improved tonearm/cartridge combo that provides a decent jump in sound quality over its predecessor. Build quality is superb and it's clear that Rega has engineered every piece with precision and care.

Sound is engaging, musical and blessed with a truly awesome sense of scale. Individual instruments are composed and well rendered, delivering class-leading levels of detail for the money.

If you want a simple, beautifully-engineered turntable that puts performance first, this is the best-value product on the market right now and a multiple What Hi-Fi? Award-winner to boot.

To put it in basketball terms, the Planar 3 is a slam-dunk.

Read the full review: Rega Planar 3/Elys 2

Expressive and detailed, this refreshed Rega Planar 1 turntable is a natural step up from the very budget option.

If you want a better-than-budget model, this is your best turntable option.

Dimensions: 11.7 x 44.7 x 36cm (HxWxD) | Motor: Belt drive | Cartridge: Rega Carbon MM | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finish: White, black

Latest version of classic turntable Excellent sound Simple set-up Manual speed change

The Planar 1 is around half the price of the Planar 3, so you might worry that it's half as good. Thankfully, nothing could be further from the truth. This best-selling record player is a significant step up from most entry-level decks and delivers stunning sound-per-pound, making it an attractive option for those on tighter budgets.

The Planar 1's highlights include Rega's excellent 24v synchronous AC motor with aluminium pulley for smooth, quiet operation, as well as a gloss-laminated plinth that features a new RB110 tonearm fitted with the Rega Carbon cartridge.

There aren't many other bells and whistles to speak of, although you can upgrade this model with Rega's optional Performance Pack, which includes a moving magnet cartridge and deluxe wool turntable mat.

The real attraction here is the dynamic sound. The Rega's delivery is spellbinding and well beyond what you might expect from an 'entry-level' turntable. And while some budget record players have a tendency to confect "analogue warmth", the Planar 1 produces it naturally.

If you're in the market for the best record player around $500, this is it.

Read the full review: Rega Planar 1

The Technics SL-1500C record player has a built-in phono stage, electric speed control, and crisp and energetic performance. (Image credit: Technics)

One of the best-sounding record players for under $1500.

Dimensions: 23 x 16 x 12cm (HxWxD) | Motor: Direct drive | Cartridge: yes | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45, 78 (electric speed change) | Finishes: Silver, black

Defined, insightful and musical Impressive bass Simple to use Nothing at this price

Talk about iconic. Technics is best-known for the SL-1200 turntable, an industry standard used by DJs for decades. The SL-1500C might not be designed as a DJ deck but it's certainly a return to form.

The Japanese brand's 2019 'entry-level' record player boasts a direct-drive motor with sophisticated speed management circuitry and a familiar S-shaped tonearm that tracks precisely. It's a beautifully-crafted piece of kit, with a built-in phono stage that ensures fuss-free set-up.

Surprisingly, the Sl-1500C can compete with the exceptional Rega Planar 3 in the sound stakes. It has a clean and precise presentation and plenty of agility, punch and depth. It handles dynamic shifts with great ease, too.

The Planar 3 will appeal to purists as it offers a little more subtlety and insight, but the Technics SL-1500 is arguably the better all-rounder. It feels more luxurious and has a handy electronic speed control, unlike the Rega, which requires a manual belt change for those who want to play 45s.

Read the full review: Technics SL-1500C

Fuss-free set up, Bluetooth streaming for headphones, entertaining sound – Sony hits the jackpot in delivering a feature-packed turntable on a budget.

A budget Bluetooth turntable that sounds surprisingly good.

Dimensions: 10.8 x 43 x 36.7cm (HxWxD) | Motor: Direct drive | Cartridge: MM | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Bluetooth: Yes | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 (electronic speed change) | Finish: Black

Entertaining sound Easy to use Bluetooth Sound can be bettered

If you're on a tight budget, you can't beat the ease and simplicity of the Sony PS-LX310BT. It's a fussy name for a very unfussy record player; most buyers will be up and running within minutes of removing it from the box. There's a built-in photo stage and pre-fitted cartridge, so this is a bonafide plug 'n' play affair.

The black plastic casing is perfectly acceptable given the inexpensive sticker price, and the onboard Bluetooth connectivity is a welcome bonus. You can pair eight Bluetooth devices with the PS-LX310BT and, in our tests using headphones, the connection remained solid at a distance of around 10 meters.

And all for $200? You might be suspicious that Sony cut a few corners when it came to sound quality but, amazingly, that's not the case. For the money, this deck offers plenty of oomph, a decent amount of attack, and a ton of fine detail. The $500 Planar 1 provides yet more detail and clarity, but this user-friendly Sony is an enjoyable listen and a cost-effective way to join the vinyl revival.

Read the full review: Sony PS-LX310BT

The standard Planar 1 turntable combined with an award-winning built-in phono stage - what's not to love? (Image credit: Rega)

The Planar 1 Plus offers the winning combination of convenience and superb sound.

Dimensions: 11.7 x 44.7 x 36cm (HxWxD) | Motor: Belt drive | Cartridge: MM | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45

Hugely enjoyable sound Excellent clarity and subtlety Agile and precise rhythms Nothing at this price

The Planar 1 Plus is essentially a Rega Planar 1 turntable (as seen above) with the Rega Fono Mini A2D phono stage built in. Both have won Awards, and Rega thought it only felt natural to combine them together. We absolutely agree.

But Rega hasn’t simply taken the existing Fono Mini A2D as is and bolted it under the deck. It has been tweaked: the USB section has been taken out entirely, and the cost saving has gone into improving the audio quality of the phono stage.

The Planar 1 Plus sounds brilliant. It is rather lean-sounding when played straight out of the box – but the sound comes into its own after a couple of days, becoming more full-bodied and rhythmically exciting the longer you play.

Read the full Rega Planar 1 Plus review

As the name suggests, the Planar 2 is a clear step-up in performance from the Planar 1, with better components justifying the additional price jump.

A wonderfully musical deck that's a serious step up from the Planar 1.

Dimensions: 11.7 x 44.7 x 36cm (HxWxD) | Motor: Belt drive | Cartridge: Rega Carbon MM | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Tracking force: 2g | Finish: White, black, red

Detailed sound Solid and authoritative Sleek, understated design Manual speed change

The Planar has been around, in one form or another, for over 40 years now. It's remarkable longevity is down to a no-nonsense formula: high-quality components, arranged in the simplest possible configuration, wrapped in classy casework.

The latest Planar 2 boasts some nice upgrades, including Rega's (virtually) plug 'n' play RB220 tonearm, a 24v low-noise motor and an upgraded platter that sports a fancy 'floating' glass design. It's not totally fuss-free – there's no built-in phono stage so you'll need to buy one or hook it up to a stereo amplifier that has one.

Once primed, Rega's signature sound is much in evidence. The Planar 2 is balanced, authoritative and impressive in scale. Punchy bass lines fill the room and get toes tapping; perky vocals float over the lower frequencies with lightness and elegance.

If you're not put off by the lack of wireless connectivity, the Planar 2 is one of the best record players at this kind of money. When compared to the Planar 1, it's a decent step up in performance for around $250.

Read the full review: Rega Planar 2

The Rega Planar 6 turntable with the new, pre-fitted Ania moving-coil cartridge sets itself apart from its budget brethren with a seriously mature and articulate sound.

Refined, melodic and subtle – this turnable is a joy to listen to.

Dimensions: 12 x 44.8 x 36.5cm (HxWxD) | Motor: Belt drive | Cartridge: Ania MC | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finish: Polaris grey

Superb timing, agility and dynamism Smart-looking finish Good build Demands careful system-matching

If you have around $2000 to spend, the Rega Planar 6/Ania should be near the top of your list. It's double the price of the Planar 3 (above) but delivers a major step-up in performance. Hardly surprisingly when you consider its impressive spec sheet.

You get a custom-machined drive pulley, new and improved RB330 tonearm, separate power supply and single-piece aluminium sub-platter. There's also electronic speed change and a smoked dust cover to match the dual-layered glass platter. The design is sturdy yet lightweight as Rega believes that too much mass adversely affects the sound.

Whether you agree with that approach or not, the Planar 6 makes the most of its many upgrades and delivers a bravura performance that more than justifies its hefty sticker price. Insight levels are out of this world – its ability to render the subtlest of details is hugely impressive.

If you're serious about sound and are looking for one of the most refined turntables in its class, the Rega Planar 6/Ania could the best record player for you.

Read the full review: Rega Planar 6/Ania

A series of updates elevates the latest Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo record player, but it's the full-bodied, insightful sound that really delights. (Image credit: Future)

Pro-Ject’s latest Debut turntable is a delight to listen to.

Dimensions: 11.8 x 41.5 x 32cm (HxWxD) | Motor: Belt drive | Cartridge: Ortofon 2M Red | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45, 78 (optional | Finish: Black, white, red, wood, blue, green, yellow

Rich, full-bodied presentation Expressive and engaging No more manual speed change Tough competition

Pro-Ject has worked hard at making its latest Debut a current class leader, but also one with the potential to morph into a steady mid-range competitor by offering a series of affordable add-ons. However, as you can see from the five stars, the basic deck is impressive enough as it is.

Among the upgrades are improved motor mounting, new height-adjustable damped feet, and a heavy steel platter that weighs 1.7kg and features a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) damping ring on the inside for quieter operation.

Perhaps most welcome, though, is the addition of a rocker switch on the bottom of the deck, which allows you to adjust the rotation speed. No more removing the platter and manually readjusting the belt when you want to go from 33.33rpm to 45.

Despite the lack of branding, its identity as part of the Pro-Ject family is revealed immediately as the room is bathed in its rich, full-bodied tone.

But it is also partnered with a great deal of detail and texture. Where competitors might beef up their sound in an attempt to disguise a lack of real insight, Pro-Ject here welcomes you to explore its vast sonic range, proving its aptitude for making a deck that is both easy to listen to and prepared for deeper, more analytical sessions.

Read the full review: Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo

There are a few Rega turntables on this list, but the wonderfully talented Planar 8 sits head and shoulders above the rest.

A formidable turntable that will appeal to audiophiles and vinyl fans alike.

Motor: Belt drive | Cartridge: Apheta 2 MC | Phono preamp: No | USB: No | Bluetooth: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45 | Finish: Black

Stunning sound Expressive dynamics Fine MC cartridge Design may not appeal to all

It won't fit everyone's budget but the Rega Planar 8 is held in high esteem. Its skeletal form is reminiscent of a work of art but you'll quickly find that form follows function.

Rega believes that mass absorbs energy, which can suck the life out of music, so the Planar 8 is carefully crafted to be light and yet incredibly rigid. To that end, it features custom-made, precision-engineered parts that you won't find on the more affordable Planar models, including a platter made from two different types of laminated glass. Rega designs its own drive belts to improve speed accuracy.

This level of attention to detail sets the Planar 8 apart from rivals and produces stunning levels of insight and agility. Set-up is relatively easy thanks to the pre-mounted moving coil cartridge, though you will have to fit the tracking weight and tune the power supply to match the superb 24v low-noise motor.

Nobody could accuse this classic British audio maker of lacking ambition and, in this instance, it's paid off. To deliver this level of performance for under $4500 is nothing short of a miracle. In fact, this luxe classic could go toe-to-to with many higher-priced rivals.

Read the full review: Rega Planar 8/Apheta 2

Well-built, flexible features, great sound, affordable – the AT-LP5x ticks all the right boxes for a mid-priced USB record player than will please vinyl fans. (Image credit: Future)

A fine sounding, fuss-free record player.

Dimensions: 15.7 x 45 x 35.2cm (HxWxD) | Motor: DC motor | Cartridge: AT-VM95E | Phono preamp: Yes | USB: Yes | Bluetooth: No | Speeds: 33 ⅓, 45, 78 | Tracking force: 2.0g | Finish: Black

Composed, robust presentation Easy to use and set up Impressive phono stage module Up against mighty rivals

Audio Technica’s original AT-LP5 turntable was a winner. Launched in 2016, its combination of solid engineering, useful features and fine sound were enough to make it one of our go-to recommendations for anyone wanting a sensibly priced, fuss-free record player with the added bonus of a USB output.

So it’s no surprise to find that Audio Technica hasn’t changed its winning formula for this new AT-LP5x model. Why would it?

The new cartridge is easier to fit, the built-in phono stage can now cope with both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, and Audio Technica has added a 78rpm speed option. Those improvements aside, the LP5x's sonics mirror its predecessor closely. It sounds a touch cleaner and clearer before, but without losing any of its composure or dynamically pleasing presentation.

If you're after a well-executed design that's well built, easy to set up and sounds great for the money, the AT-LP5x is worthy of a spot on your shortlist.

Read the full Audio Technica AT-LP5x review

How we test record players

Here at What Hi-Fi? we review hundreds of products every year, from TVs to speakers, headphones to hi-fi systems. So how do we come to our review verdicts? And why can you trust them? Allow us to explain.

The What Hi-Fi? team has more than 100 years collective experience of reviewing, testing and writing about consumer electronics – and that includes plenty of record players. We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in London, Reading and Bath, where our team of expert reviewers do all our in-house testing. This gives us complete control over the testing process, ensuring consistency across all products. We always ensure we spend plenty of time with each turntable, setting them up correctly, trying them with different electronics, in different positions and with different music.

All new turntables are tested in comparison with rival turntables at the same price (and often cheaper and more expensive alternatives, too), and all review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than a single reviewer, helping to ensure consistency and avoid individual subjectivity. That's why our reviews are trusted by retailers and manufacturers, as well as consumers, the world over.

From all of our reviews, we chose the top turntables to feature in this Best Buy. That's why if you take the plunge and buy one of the products recommended here, or on any other Best Buy page , you can rest assured you're getting a What Hi-Fi?- approved product.

