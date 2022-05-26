ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police fired shots at man driving vehicle at them

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Police officers fire shots at man Tulsa police said two officers fired shots at a man who was driving his car at them Wednesday night in north Tulsa. (Jason Doly/iStock)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said officers shot at a man driving his car at them Wednesday night in north Tulsa.

Police were responding to a domestic dispute at a home near 11th and Yale around 9:40 p.m. when a man started driving his vehicle at police officers.

Police said two officers fired shots at the man and he was hit.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and the police officers were not injured.

