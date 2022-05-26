ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Placer deputies will now wear body cameras in county jails, sheriff’s office says

By Molly Sullivan
 3 days ago

Sheriff’s deputies inside Placer County’s jails will soon be wearing body cameras thanks to a federal grant that will speed the purchase of the equipment, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced this week.

“The body-worn cameras will serve as a vital tool to ensure the safety of community members, inmates, and sheriff’s office staff while providing transparency to the public during critical incidents,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office purchased body-worn cameras for patrol deputies after the county’s Board of Supervisors approved the program in April 2021, but deputies in the county’s two jails have not had the same access.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, secured funding for the purchase with an earmark request on a federal budget bill.

“These cameras will protect both our sheriff’s deputies and the public. Having a clear video record reduces frivolous claims against deputies and ensures public transparency. We need to provide the funding and tools needed for law enforcement to keep our streets safe,” he said.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is the latest law enforcement agency to add body-worn cameras to its force. Most large agencies in the Sacramento region are already equipped with them, including the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the Sacramento Police Department and the Roseville Police Department.

“Body-worn cameras have rapidly become the industry standard. I am confident they will provide my staff with the means to continue to operate with the highest level of integrity in accordance with the core values and mission of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office,” Bell said. “The citizens of Placer County deserve nothing less.”

