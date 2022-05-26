Theresa Marsala Memorial Golf Tournament

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has come to an end, and on Thursday, May 26, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced the winners of all the prizes, including the dream home. KTVE/KARD’s Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd and Morning Anchor and Executive Producer Mya Hudgins anchored a one-hour show special dedicated to […]
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee begins next week, and one of the contestants is from right here in the ArkLaTex!. Twelve-year-old Sahil Sachin Thorat attends Caddo Middle Magnet School. He enjoys solving Rubik’s Cubes, puzzles and he even taught himself origami at at age of seven!
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— We here at KTVE/KARD are celebrating 16 years with Chief Meteorologist of the Ark-La-Miss Jarod Floyd. Sixteen years is a long time to be employed at one job. So, we appreciate the dedication, guidance and all of Jarod’s hard work to keep this area informed and up-to-date when it comes to […]
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There’s a new puppy at The Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith with PAWS of NELA brought Magnolia, a recent rescue. Someone driving in a rural area of Ouachita Parish noticed a kennel on the side of the road. Magnolia was inside. She will soon be available for adoption.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A senior at Woodlawn Leadership Academy walked across the stage Thursday, May 26 with a special accomplishment. Adrian Myles was accepted into the Call Me MISTER program. MISTER stands for Mentors Instruct Students Toward Effective Role Models. It’s a program started more than 20 years ago that’s geared toward helping reach more teachers with diverse backgrounds, such as Black males. It’s offered at Grambling State University, where Myles will attend in the fall of 2022.
All festival activities are free from 9:00am – 5:00pm. $5 for kids (4 and under are free all day) Discover art, handmade items, and homemade goods from local artists, artisans, and makers. Location: Sexton Lot across from Railroad Park. 9:00am – 5:00pm. Kids Alley: An Art Experience. Kids...
Fred Dean never forgot the roots he developed at Ruston High School, building a foundation that led him to become a member of the Louisiana Tech University and Pro Football Halls of Fames. After retiring from the gridiron, Dean could be found on many a Friday night cheering on his...
John D. and Michelle Green Jimmerson of Ruston are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lilla Mary Elise Jimmerson, to Christopher Scott McGuire of Bossier City, LA. Chris is the son of Scott K. and Sharon Pugh McGuire of Benton, LA. Lilla is the granddaughter of Francelia B....
HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young man from Homer, Louisiana is representing his community in the best of ways. Bennie Ferguson III just graduated from Homer High school. Achieving a 4.0 GPA throughout high school, a part of National Honor Society, and becoming valedictorian. “Ain’t nothing to it but...
The end of crawfish season is near. A couple of our favorite spots in the Shreveport area are already winding down the mudbug boiling for this year. But almost all of the big spots are still cooking em up and you can find some really good deals right now. I...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Garden Club Federation named both Monroe and West Monroe “cleanest city” in their respective divisions this morning. There are 10 divisions for awards and only nine cities were selected this year. West Monroe’s mayor, Stacy Mitchell, was presented West Monroe’s award in...
We don't have to tell you what an accomplishment this is for an eatery in Shreveport-Bossier City!. The Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport is celebrating its 30th year in business today (05/26/22) at 2 pm with a ginormous birthday cake!. The restaurant business is tough. Over the last few years,...
The Crawfish Craze 5-D Barrel Run takes over West Monroe’s Ike Hamilton Exposition Center. The event began on Friday and runs through Sunday. $15,000 is on the line, between over 500 entrants from across the country.
(The Center Square) — New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows most of Louisiana’s larger cities lost population between July 2020 and July 2021, despite gains elsewhere in the South. "Eight of the 15 fastest-growing large cities or towns by percent change were in the West —...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in the Ingleside neighborhood that left a teen injured. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Regent St. between Fair Ave. and Prentiss Ave. According to police, a male was shot in the leg in what may have been crossfire from a shootout between nearby vehicles.
It is time for fresh from the farm fruits and veggies. Anderson’s Produce at Lake End is open for the 2022 season. Anderson’s Produce said, “We have a great crop in store this year for you.”. In addition to the freshest fruits and vegetables, Anderson’s has the...
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On Thursday, May 26, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 617 south of LA Hwy. 838. Prince Sparks, 77 of Monroe passed away due to his injuries from the crash. According to a release, a preliminary investigation revealed that […]
Several units of the Shreveport Fire Department have been on the scene of a business fire on Shreveport Barksdale Highway throughout the night. The call came in just after 1am at the Hookah District Restaurant and Lounge in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr....
VICKSBURG, MS. (KNOE) - Volunteers came out to Vicksburg National Military Park this morning to place nearly 18,000 flags on burial sites to honor the fallen heroes and their spouses. Nearly 150 families, friends and children placed flags near headstones of the soldiers. One volunteer said that she always feels...
SHREVEPORT. La. - A Shreveport business is a total loss after an overnight fire. Firefighters received call at 1:05 a.m. Friday about a fire at the Hookah District in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway just east of Shreve City Shopping Center. When they arrived, the building was engulfed...
