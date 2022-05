I do not see a call forwarding option in call settings on this phone. There is a caller Id option if you want to turn it on, but that is not the same as call forwarding from a landline to the wireless phone. In Android 10, If call forwarding is set up, the call transfers from my landline over to my wireless phone which rings, and the call can be completed. In Android 11, the call transfers over from the land line, the wireless phone rings, but when answered the call is dropped. Moto or Android need a patch for this. Why would they have this feature in Android 10, but apparently not have it in Android 11?

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO