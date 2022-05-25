ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who else is sticking with the 5 vs the 6 6/pro?

By sulla1965
 3 days ago

I change my mind almost daily! Haha. Now I think I'm back...

TechRadar

Google Pixel 6 drops to £499 and 6 Pro to £699 - so cheap it's hard to believe

- BT (opens in new tab) Currys (opens in new tab) Google (opens in new tab) John Lewis (opens in new tab) Perhaps it's not a complete surprise. The Google Pixel 6 is, after all, over half a year old now and we already know the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 are just around the corner now. While the Pixel 6 was released to fanfare at the time, subsequent releases from Samsung (such as the excellent Galaxy S22) have given it more competition in the market.
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro

If you don't feel like carrying a giant Max-sized phone in your pocket, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro is the latest Apple flagship that will suit you just right, but how is it different from the previous-gen iPhone 13 Pro? And is it worth upgrading to the 14 Pro if you already own the 13 Pro?
TechRadar

Xiaomi Pad 6 could debut pretty soon with a MediaTek processor

Xiaomi recently rolled out the Pad 5 in India powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. Now, the latest rumours suggest that Xiaomi is prepping up to drop the Xiaomi Pad 6 by August 2022. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from the company. Nonetheless,...
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: Lightning Deal on Tabletop BBQ Grill, $150 3rd-Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
Android Central

How to delete all bookmarks at once

I use Chrome on Moto G Power. I simply want to delete all bookmarks. I tap the three dots, select "bookmarks" and folders appear. I select a folder and all bookmarks appear. How do I select ALL bookmarks for deletion. So far I can only do one at a time. I want to delete EVERY BOOKMARK IN A FOLDER AT ONCE!!! HOW without checking all bookmarks individually. Help appreciated. Thanks.
Phone Arena

Vote now: What happens to your old phone when you upgrade?

Today we’re taking a trip to the metaphorical phone graveyard. I know, sounds a bit dark, doesn’t it? But the reality is that phones are quite feeble creatures, they’re just like day-flies. Well, maybe not exactly - the average lifespan of a smartphone is around 2.5 years...
Phone Arena

Transparent Nothing Phone (1) design is confirmed ahead of possible July release

It really says a lot about the state of today's mobile industry that one of the year's most highly anticipated Android smartphones is set to come from a small company founded in 2020. Even worse (or is it weirdly better?), the Nothing Phone (1) continues to be almost completely shrouded in secrecy following multiple teasers from CEO Carl Pei and even a press event that didn't amount to much in terms of actual device features and capabilities.
makeuseof.com

We Now Know the Nothing Phone (1) Launch Date and Price

The Nothing Phone (1), the much-hyped device from OnePlus-founder Carl Pei, is set to be one of the hottest Android phones of 2022. We've known very little about the phone, until now. New leaks tell us that the Nothing Phone (1) will launch on July 21st for a price in...
The Verge

Zendure’s 100W SuperTank Pro is just $160 at Wellbots

One of the most powerful portable battery packs is cheaper than ever. You can get $70 off Zendure’s SuperTank Pro at Wellbots, which has a 26,800mAh capacity, up to 100W charging, and four USB-C ports. Normally $229.99, it costs just $159.99 with the offer code ZENVERGE used at checkout.
Android Police

Google might make us wait until 2023 for a Pixel foldable

2022 is shaping up to be the most significant expansion to the Pixel franchise yet. At Google I/O, we weren't just treated to official announcements for the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro — we also saw brief teases of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch, and a Tensor-powered tablet that may just end up sporting the "Pixel" brand name. One long-rumored member of the family — the Pixel foldable — was notably missing from the event, and as we're learning today, we might be waiting even longer than expected.
Android Central

S20 ULTRA help

The first row of the app drawer is always visible but it wont let me add another row. Ok the 3 lines at bottom left bring up recent apps is that what your looking for? Do you want use gesture instead of button?
Android Central

Where's the picture thread?

How can I clear the DRAFT notification off a text message when there is no text?. Why have all my music files disappeared form my MicroSD card for all but the VLC app?. By Android Central Question in forum Ask a Question. Replies: 1. Last Post: 11-06-2020, 09:03 AM. How...
