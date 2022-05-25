Who else is sticking with the 5 vs the 6 6/pro?

2022 is shaping up to be the most significant expansion to the Pixel franchise yet. At Google I/O, we weren't just treated to official announcements for the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro — we also saw brief teases of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch, and a Tensor-powered tablet that may just end up sporting the "Pixel" brand name. One long-rumored member of the family — the Pixel foldable — was notably missing from the event, and as we're learning today, we might be waiting even longer than expected.
Comments / 0