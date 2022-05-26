ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of maintenance man at Kansas City apartment complex

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A 41-year-old man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal stabbing of a maintenance worker at an apartment complex in Kansas City’s Santa Fe neighborhood.

Syan R. Crawford entered the plea on Tuesday during a hearing in Jackson County Circuit Court, records show . He was initially charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 63-year-old Larry Dickerson.

According to charging documents , Kansas City police were called to the scene of the stabbing in the 3200 block of Linwood Boulevard on the morning of July 31, 2020. Police arrived at an apartment building to find Dickerson covered in blood with a stab wound to the center of his chest.

Dickerson was taken by ambulance to a hospital and died three days later.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Crawford in statements to police. One eyewitness reported seeing Crawford take out a knife and lunge toward Dickerson, whose fists were up in a boxing stance.

Hours before the stabbing Dickerson called the police to report that Crawford, who authorities say was homeless, had been sleeping in the apartment complex’s laundry room.

Witnesses said Crawford had talked about retaliating against Dickerson for calling the police. One said Crawford admitted to the crime during a phone call, according to court documents.

Investigators also gathered as evidence phone records that allegedly placed Crawford near the crime scene and DNA from a blue bicycle that allegedly belonged to him, according to court papers.

Crawford was arrested and charged roughly two weeks after the killing.

Under Missouri law, Crawford faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years for voluntary manslaughter and 15 years for armed criminal action. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 31.

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Convicted killer charged in Kansas City murder

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Tuesday of Elijah Flores in a vacant lot in the 700 block of Ditman Avenue in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Mark Sellars, 43, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Fe, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Woman Charged With Decapitating Son Ruled Cray

Today we get an update on one of the most horrific crimes in local history. Here's the postscript and wrist slap . . . Tasha Haefs, 35, who appeared in court virtually with her attorney, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her son, Karvel Stevens. Haefs is accused of killing and decapitating Karvel and a dog inside a home in the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue on Feb. 15.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Boxing#Violent Crime
KCTV 5

Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday evening and led to a suspect being hospitalized. Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. It is protocol for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings involving the KCPD. According to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tonyskansascity.com

OVERLAND PARK POLICE DESPERATELY SEEKING SUSPECTED DUCK KILLER!!!

An alleged d-bag engaged in a reported bit of animal cruelty so brazen that the po-po have put the public on notice. Overland Park police said the driver stopped but apparently became impatient. That's when officers said the driver ran over a duck and her several ducklings. The driver then left the area.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating Saturday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday morning. According to police, the incident happened in the 3200 block of East 8th Street in Kansas City around 5:30 a.m. More information was not immediately available. KCTV5 will continue to update this story as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
3K+
Followers
790
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy