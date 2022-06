GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 43rd annual Memorial Day services were held at the Hall County Veterans Memorial Park. The ceremony started at 11 a.m. with the advancing of colors by the United Veterans’ Color Guard, then things shifted over to the raising of the flag. William Bonney, state service officer manager for the Nebraska Department of Veteran Affairs gave a speech at the ceremony. There was also a placing of the wreaths, a firing salute and more.

