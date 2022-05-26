Jacksonville Jazz Festival traffic and parking alert

Jacksonville Jazz Festival Parking Detailed parking map and information from the City of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This year’s festival will feature two stages of free live entertainment: the Swingin’ Stage at Riverfront Plaza, and the Groovin’ Stage at Ford on Bay, with activations stretched along Independent Drive from Hogan Street to Liberty Street.

Road Closures

Road closures and restricted street access will begin on Monday, May 23 and will continue through Tuesday, May 31.

Monday, May 23 6:00 AM (to end Tuesday 5/31 12:00 AM)

Hogan St. from Water St. to the riverwalk

Tuesday, May 24 6:00 AM (to end Tuesday 5/31 12:00 AM)

Continue with previous closure

Independent Dr. from Hogan St. to Laura St.

Thursday, May 26 6:00 AM (to end Monday 5/30 12:00AM)

Continue with all previous closures

Independent Dr. from Laura St. to Newnan St.

Main St. Bridge northbound exit to Newnan St.

Laura St. from Bay St. to Independent Dr., limited access to Wells-Fargo parking garage from Laura St.

Friday, May 27 (to end Monday 5/30 12:00AM)

Continue with all previous closures

Partial Closure: Hogan St. at Water St.

Prohibited Parking

Street parking will begin to be suspended for both sides of the roads in and around the festival on Sunday, May 22 at 6pm and will resume beginning Monday, May 30, unless otherwise specified. Please do not park within these following areas as the meters will be bagged. Vehicles are subject to ticketing and towing if improperly parked.

Sunday, May 22 parking prohibited beginning 6:00PM

Hogan St. from Bay St. to the riverwalk (resume Tuesday 5/31)

Liberty St. from Bay St. to the riverwalk (resume Tuesday 5/31)

Monday, May 23 parking prohibited beginning 6:00 PM

Independent Dr. from Hogan St. to Main St. Bridge

Newnan St. from Bay St. to Independent Dr.

Market St. from Bay St. to Coastline Dr.

Tuesday, May 24 parking prohibited beginning 6:00 PM

Laura St. from Independent Dr. to Bay St.

Wednesday, May 25 parking prohibited beginning 6:00 PM

Newnan St. from Bay St. to the riverwalk

Coastline Dr. from Hyatt Parking Garage to Market St.

