Florida State

NC “Parents’ Bill of Rights” would require parental notification if student uses different name or pronoun; limits instruction on LGBTQ+ people in K-3 curriculums

By Jamie Boulet
WECT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina HB 755, titled “Parents’ Bill of rights,” would codify a new procedure for requesting information from the school, bar instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 curriculums and require teachers to notify a student’s parents if they wish to use a different name...

