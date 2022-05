MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 17-year-old Steven Alston will be tried as an adult in a shooting at Magruder High School in January that injured another student. Officials said that Alston will be facing attempted first-degree murder and other charges for the shooting that took place on January 21. Police took Alston into custody in […]

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO