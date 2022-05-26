ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Emerald ash borer found in Kandiyohi County

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is confirming emerald ash borer in Kandiyohi County for the first...

www.willmarradio.com

willmarradio.com

No Wake Zones Continue on Stearns County Lakes

(St. Cloud, MN)—The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reminds boaters that water levels throughout Stearns County have dropped, but at different rates on individual lakes. The current emergency NO WAKE on the entire water surface for the Sauk River Chain of Lakes near Cold Spring and Richmond is still in effect. No wake restrictions for Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, Carolina Lake, Lake Maria, and Lake Louisa are also still in effect within 300 feet of the shore. Several other lakes have been moved to the Requested No Wake restriction. Those lakes are Koronis, Rice, Browns, and Two Rivers. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka asks for the public’s assistance in following these restrictions and to be mindful of water conditions and the potential for items hidden by high water levels.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Country Stop project

Safety signs to go up at Country Stop intersection in New London. (New London MN-) MnDOT is moving forward with the installation of LED intersection warning s…
NEW LONDON, MN
willmarradio.com

Works Over Water with Q102!

It's the biggest fireworks show in the area—“Works Over Water”. Saturday, June 25th at 10 pm during Willmar Fests, find your favorite spot around Foot Lake or Robbins Island after the Little Crow Ski Show. Be sure to tune your radio to 102.5 Q102 for the musical soundtrack.
WILLMAR, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 26

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,170 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,619. Among the the newly reported deaths is a person aged 15-19 from Hennepin County. It marks the sixth COVID death in Minnesota for a person aged 15-19, and the 10th person 19 or younger in Minnesota to die of COVID.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Front Line Foundation sending death benefit grant to family of Ryan Erickson

(Blomkest, MN) -- The family of fallen Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson is receiving a grant from the Front Line Foundation. The organization is providing a 20-thousand-dollar death benefit to families of Minnesota first responders who die in the line of duty this year. Sixty-three-year-old Erickson was preparing to leave his farm near Lake Lillian to monitor severe storms May 12th when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him. Erickson was a 45-year veteran of the fire department and its former chief. Flags were lowered in his honor on the day of his funeral last week.
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed In Thursday Crash

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears speed and careless driving were factors in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle north of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. It happened around 5:30 pm in Ham Lake.
HAM LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

Safety signs to go up at Country Stop intersection in New London

(New London MN-) MnDOT is moving forward with the installation of LED intersection warning signs at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 in New London. These flashing signs will alert drivers of traffic approaching the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. The intent of the warning signs is to alert drivers of approaching traffic, impacting a driver’s reaction time in the event they need to brake, which should decrease the number and severity of crashes at the intersection. The intersection warning signs, will be installed approximately 1,000 feet from the intersection.
NEW LONDON, MN
willmarradio.com

Finstad wins GOP primary in U.S. House District 1

(New Ulm, MN) -- Brad Finstad of New Ulm is declaring victory in Tuesday’s special Republican primary election in Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Preliminary results show Finstad topped state Representative Jeremy Munson by just over one percent, or 394 votes. Finstad said in a statement that he’s honored the voters have given him an opportunity “to continue the fight for our shared values in Congress.” Munson congratulated Finstad and offered to support his campaign. He will face former Hormel executive and D-F-L nominee Jeff Ettinger in the August Ninth special election to finish the term of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn.
NEW ULM, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Stolen Tools in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that sometime last week in the overnight hours on the 3700 block of County Road 10 in Krain Township about $3,500 in tools were taken from a job site. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says they hear this a lot and she suggests making an inventory of all of your tools and/or identifying them with initials and have a picture of each item especially those with serial numbers.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Kandiyohi Co. Sheriff: Death Possibly Drug Related

NEW LONDON -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found unconscious inside a vehicle. At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday deputies responded to a report of an unconscious 31-year-old man in a vehicle just west of New London. The man was taken to CentraCare Hospital in...
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night. At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire. He did have a permit to carry, police said. He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening. Police are still investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Fatal crash in Renville County

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is dead after a fatal crash in Renville County. Yesterday, around 12:45 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Renville Co Rd 11 and 160th Street, which is about three miles north of Sacred Heart, MN in Wang Township.
willmarradio.com

Peppin to try another run at Willmar mayor's office

(Willmar MN-) Another candidate has filed to run for mayor of Willmar. Local businessman Steve Peppin, who ran against Marv Calvin four years ago, threw his hat in the ring Wednesday. Peppin is owner of Pep's Barber Shop. Calvin is not running for reelection this fall. Filing to run for mayor last week was Zeke Dahl who had also attempted a run for the seat in the past.
WILLMAR, MN

