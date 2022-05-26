ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Peppin to try another run at Willmar mayor's office

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Willmar MN-) Another candidate has filed to run for mayor of Willmar. Local businessman Steve Peppin,...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Karen Sell

Karen June Sell, 82, of Willmar, died Thursday, May 26th at Carris Health Care Center in Willmar. Her funeral service will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 1st at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. The burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com

Finstad wins GOP primary in U.S. House District 1

(New Ulm, MN) -- Brad Finstad of New Ulm is declaring victory in Tuesday’s special Republican primary election in Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Preliminary results show Finstad topped state Representative Jeremy Munson by just over one percent, or 394 votes. Finstad said in a statement that he’s honored the voters have given him an opportunity “to continue the fight for our shared values in Congress.” Munson congratulated Finstad and offered to support his campaign. He will face former Hormel executive and D-F-L nominee Jeff Ettinger in the August Ninth special election to finish the term of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn.
NEW ULM, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood County Court News for May 16-22, 2022

Michael Alan Michur, Minneapolis: 1) misdemeanor motor vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration, fees and fines $185. Samantha Lee Bishop, Granite Falls: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – access video content / images / games / software applications, fees and fines $135. Mason Lee Bode, Heron Lake:...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

No Wake Zones Continue on Stearns County Lakes

(St. Cloud, MN)—The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reminds boaters that water levels throughout Stearns County have dropped, but at different rates on individual lakes. The current emergency NO WAKE on the entire water surface for the Sauk River Chain of Lakes near Cold Spring and Richmond is still in effect. No wake restrictions for Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, Carolina Lake, Lake Maria, and Lake Louisa are also still in effect within 300 feet of the shore. Several other lakes have been moved to the Requested No Wake restriction. Those lakes are Koronis, Rice, Browns, and Two Rivers. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka asks for the public’s assistance in following these restrictions and to be mindful of water conditions and the potential for items hidden by high water levels.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Willmar, MN
Willmar, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night. At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire. He did have a permit to carry, police said. He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening. Police are still investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota Senate Democrats call on Vikings owners to address wage theft claims

The Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center building in Eagan, Minnesota. It was built for the Minnesota Vikings with union labor, but nonunion workers on luxury apartments in the same development say they’re owed more than $100,000 in wages. (Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer) Twenty-five Minnesota Senate Democrats are calling...
EAGAN, MN
willmarradio.com

Bonding bill fails in St. Paul

(St. Paul MN-) Among the casualties of the Sunday night deadline at the Minnesota Legislature was a bonding bill. Local officials were seeking funds for a new water treatment plant in Willmar, an addition to Willmar Middle School for special needs students, improvements to the Glacial Lakes State Trailhead and more. Representative Dean Urdahl is the ranking Republican on the House Bonding Committee...he says they came close to an agreement on a nearly 1.6 billion dollar package, but negotiations broke down on one of the three parts of the bill. Urdahl says they were able to agree on funding for state agencies and on individual projects, but the main sticking point was cash funding for non-profits...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Pep S Barber Shop
CBS Minnesota

Police: Richfield H.S. Student Voluntarily Comes Forward After A Threat Cancels Classes

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”
RICHFIELD, MN
KCJJ

Minnesota woman accused of defrauding IC credit union out of thousands of dollars

A suspect in dozens of identity theft cases is accused of defrauding an Iowa City credit union out of thousands of dollars. Iowa City Police say 39-year-old Maegen Fortin of Minneapolis opened an account at Green State Credit Union on the morning of January 6th, 2021. Fortin allegedly created the account over the phone using the identity of another Minnesota resident. Police say Fortin then used that person’s credit history to obtain a $10,000 “home improvement” loan.
IOWA CITY, IA
KEYC

Le Sueur police on the lookout for park vandals

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur Police Department is warning about a drastic increase in graffiti vandalism to public park shelters. With more people visiting public parks due to the nice weather, local law enforcement have received multiple reports of graffiti. The main parks targeted have been the...
LE SUEUR, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
willmarradio.com

Holm sends message to parents regarding Uvalde school shooting

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm has sent out a letter to Willmar School District parents after Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde Texas. Holm wrote "Like you, we are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas yesterday. We share in the heartbreak we are all feeling for the families who have lost a loved one due to this senseless act of violence."
WILLMAR, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hennepin County Sheriff, who crashed his vehicle near Alexandria, takes paid leave

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Sheriff, who crashed his squad car near Alexandria late last year, is taking a paid leave of absence. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will be taking an indefinite leave for health issues. Sheriff Hutchinson announced earlier this year he will not be seeking another term in office after a drunk driving crash conviction last year.
ALEXANDRIA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy