Fatal shooting investigated in St. Cloud

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night.
At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot.
He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire.
He did have a permit to carry, police said.
He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening.
Police are still investigating.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash early Saturday morning.
The crash happened on Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul at about 2:20 a.m.
Officers arrived to find a man lying in the middle of the street, suffering from apparent severe head trauma. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
He was not identified by name, but was believed to be in his mid-40s.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He did not show any signs of impairment.
A witness said that the victim was seen walking in the middle of the road prior to the crash.
A St. Cloud man has been charged with 12 felony counts in regards to an eight-hour standoff with police where he allegedly fired a gun through a wall when officers were on the other side. Shawn L. Jacobs was charged Thursday with nine counts of first-degree assault for using deadly force against a peace officer, as well as two firearms-related counts and one count related to committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest. Authorities raided a St. Cloud apartment Tuesday on suspicion the 37-year-old Jacobs was distributing methamphetamine and other controlled substances. Jacobs allegedly threatened to shoot the officers before firing one round from inside his apartment through the wall where investigators had been standing minutes before. No injuries were reported.
A man was arrested after a nearly 8-hour stand-off with St. Cloud police in St. Cloud Tuesday. Thirty-seven-year-old Shawn Lawrence Jacobs was arrested in an apartment in the 2700 block of 16th Street South, after neighbors had been evacuated by law enforcement. No one was injured in the tense situation.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to illegally purchasing guns, including one used in a deadly shooting at a St. Paul bar this past October, U.S. Attorney Andy Lugar announced Thursday. Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make a...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspected serial killer is now facing charges in another Kansas City-area homicide. Perez Reed, who is from St. Louis, has been charged in the November 2021 deadly shooting of Stephon Johnson, who was found dead in a Midtown Kansas City apartment, prosecutors say. The...
Two people are dead, three are missing, and more than a dozen others were hospitalized in holiday weekend boating incidents in Georgia and Illinois on Saturday, authorities said. Two boats carrying a total of nine people appeared to collide nearly head-on Saturday morning along the Wilmington River near Savannah, Georgia,...
Brandon Scott Brose failed to appear in court on March 30 to be sentenced for a number of offences, including stealing a Metro Mobility bus in St. Paul and driving across Ramsey and Washington counties with cops in tow. According to criminal allegations, four hours after missing the hearing, he...
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The Mount Dora police chief has sent a directive to his officers, following a 9 Investigates report. Two weeks ago, Channel 9 reported on a takedown caught on a police body camera during a traffic stop. The officer and his supervisor suspected the man was...
(KNSI) – A 26-year-old St. Cloud man is charged after allegedly threatening a man with a knife and chasing him around. Police were called about 4:00 Tuesday afternoon for a knife complaint near the hockey center. When they arrived, they say they saw a man holding a hatchet-type knife up to another man. Investigators spoke with the victim, who said he was out for a walk when Haned Mohamed drove up, got out of his car, and began chasing him with a hatchet but didn’t make contact.
(ABC 6 News) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 shut down traffic and caused significant delays Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by Patricia Heath, 83 of Rochester was making a u-turn in the northbound lanes of Highway 52, when it collided with a northbound semi truck and trailer driven by Alishire Mahamed, 36 of St. Cloud, MN.
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Fort Worth, Texas man in Harrison County on Friday, May 27th. Twenty-nine-year-old James Cates had a warrant from Fort Worth, Texas for alleged larceny. He was also accused of speeding. Cates was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail where he was to...
Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
Dakota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona woman was taken to a hospital this morning after her vehicle was sideswiped by two semi-trucks. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Lori Utecht was driving east on I-90 when her SUV was hit on both sides by two different semi-trucks. The drivers of both rigs did not stop and continued driving east on the freeway.
MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police's Troop D Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit announced on Wednesday the closure of a cold case from 1980. Using DNA testing and other methods, they identified the victim of a homicide, Edwin Rodriguez, and his killer, Nestor Quintanal. Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker reviewed the case and said homicide charges would have been filed but Quintanal died in Florida in 2002 at the age of 71. On November 6, 1980, a body was found burning near I-80 in Wolf Creek Township. After an autopsy, the body could not be identified due to third-degree...
O’FALLON, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is looking for a woman said to be present during a fatal shooting outside an O’Fallon restaurant. According to Lt. Patrick Feldhake, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, the shooting took place outside Bella Milano on Sunday, May 22, just before 10 p.m.
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman was first featured on Wisconsin’s most wanted in 2018. After an exhausting search the 24-year-old was eventually arrested by U.S. Marshals in Arkansas. Now, in 2022, he’s back on the list of Wisconsin’s most wanted – only this time it is for first-degree reckless homicide....
The identities of three men slain in gunshots in St. Paul late last week were published by police on Monday. Tylor R. Butterfly, 22, of St. Paul, was fatally shot at Maryland Avenue and Matilda Street in the city’s North End on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. As of Monday, no one has been arrested, and police have encouraged anybody with information to contact the murder squad at 651-266-5650.
MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he targeted more than 500 underage girls in a sextortion scheme. In a news release, federal prosecutors said Yue Vang, 31, used apps and social media sites like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls across the United States and overseas. Vang is accused of pretending to be female “to entice and coerce” the girls to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Vang is also accused of threatening to send sexually explicit images of the minors to their friends, family, and classmates unless they created and sent him additional videos and photos.
