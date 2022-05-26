ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

2 teens shot during argument over social media post, Athens police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Athens-Clarke PD

ATHENS, Ga. — A fight over a social media post landed two teens in the hospital.

Athens-Clarke police said a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were shot Tuesday afternoon near East Carver Drive and Cone Drive.

Investigators said a social media post led to the shooting. Police said the two teens were riding in a car and spotted the person they thought was responsible for the post.

The teens and the person got into an argument. The fight ended in gunfire with the 16-year-old hit in the back and the 17-year-old hit in the leg.

Athens-Clarke detectives are still investigating the shooting. They are asking the public for help in identifying people involved.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Johnson at 762- 400-7060 or Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.

14-year-old Athens boy arrested for shooting 2 other boys

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police in northeast Georgia say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy for shooting two other teens over a social media post earlier this week. Athens-Clarke County police on Friday charged the boy as a juvenile with four counts of aggravated assault. His name was not released because of his age.
