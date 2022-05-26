ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Health agency to offer booster doses for children 5-11

By Staff report
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago

Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency will offer booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for ages 5-11 who have completed their primary series at least five months ago.

Pfizer-BioNTech is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for that age range. COVID-19 booster doses may be given at the same time as other vaccines.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination dose, visit bit.ly/3uqM7Od . If you do not have access to the internet or need assistance, call your local health department office and press option 7.

Vaccination continues to be our best protection strategy against severe COVID illness, and can reduce the need for hospitalization,” said Rebecca Burns, health officer at the agency. “COVID-19 vaccine boosters can further enhance protection that may decrease over time after your primary vaccination series.”

Children with underlying medical conditions such as asthma, chronic lung disease, diabetes, sickle cell disease, children who are obese, and children with a weakened immune system are at higher risk to get severe COVID-19, Burns said.

Parents are encouraged to discuss with their child’s doctor, or BHSJ CHA staff, the risks and benefits of vaccination, said Dr. Karen Luparello, medical director.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Health agency to offer booster doses for children 5-11

