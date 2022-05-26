ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Should I Have This Document Notarized

By Terryn
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
BernardaSv

Working in the accounting field for over 5 years, one of the most frequently asked questions is whether or not a document needs to be notarized or not. The usual answer is that I have no idea, but I can find out.

I am lucky enough to work with two notary publics who I can go to for the answers. However, they aren’t always available, and I am left to figure it out on my own. This is when I turn to Google. There are a number of articles available that list which type of documents typically need to be notarized including documents specifically in Louisiana.

ABCTitle and OneNotary are two websites that offer a great list of documents that you may be required to have notarized. Some of those include:

  • Employment contracts
  • Passport application documents
  • Real estate deeds
  • Mandated provisional custody documents

The MandevilleNotary website offers this information as well as other stipulations regarding the notarization of Louisiana documents.

Of course, before you can get anything notarized, you have to find a notary. How many times I’ve logged on to Facebook and seen the question “Does anyone know of a notary public in my area?” This is where the internet comes to the rescue once again.

If you are a Louisiana resident, the Louisiana Secretary of State website has a database of all registered notary publics in the state. You have the option to search by name, zip code, notary number, or bar roll number. This makes it easy to narrow your search down.

These are just a few websites you should add to your bookmarks. You never know when the hunting trailer or fishing boat will need to be notarized.

Click here to view photo gallery Source: Should I Have This Document Notarized?

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
CNET

How Do I Order a New Social Security Card? We'll Explain

Your Social Security number is used for a number of reasons, like when you apply for a credit card or a car loan. But in most cases you're not required to show the physical card. However, you should still keep the information on the card updated if your name changes and not delay replacing it if you lose it: You need it in circumstances like starting a new job or getting a new driver's license (in some states).
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS News

Twitter deceived people about how it used their personal data, FTC says

Federal regulators on Wednesday slapped Twitter with a $150 million fine for allegedly misleading users about how the social media company used their personal data. From May 2013 to September 2019, Twitter collected users' email addresses and phone numbers, saying it needed the information to secure their accounts, according to the Federal Trade Commission. But the blogging service was also providing that data to advertisers so they could target individuals — something it did not disclose, the agency said. Advertisers could match up users' phone numbers or emails with information they already had, or bought from data brokers, to target specific individuals.
INTERNET
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy