BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is celebrating a big catch. Mitch Estabrook of Bismarck might be a new record holder for a Bigmouth Buffalo, coming in at 60 pounds 8 ounces. Estabrook said he had a gut feeling to use vacation time to take off work and hit the water. He said he made the catch on May 16th with his bow and arrow.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 12 HOURS AGO