Jan Kniffen reacts to retail earnings: Consumer is healthy, but spending habits have changed

For teens and college-aged young adults who are working this summer, it's not too early to start thinking about retirement. That's according to "Shark Tank" judge and O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary, who says that even before he became Mr. Wonderful, he always had an eye on his financial future.
Initially a crowdfunding platform that connected accredited investors with food and beverage start-ups, CircleUp has evolved into a consumer goods data platform that also operates its own venture fund and credit business. That focus on data comes as the industry is rapidly changing alongside consumer interest shifts and the success...
Costco (COST) reported a solid fiscal third quarter on Thursday after bell. Total revenue increased 16% year over year to $52.596 billion and beat the consensus Street estimate of $51.55 billion. Earnings per share grew 10.5% to $3.04, in line with estimates, despite a one time 13 cents per share charge for incremental benefits awarded under a new employee agreement.
In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
Bitcoin's recent slide has left the digital token well below its fair price, giving the cryptocurrency "significant upside" now, JPMorgan Chase said in a research note this week. The bank said bitcoin was undervalued by 28%, and put its price target for the coin, which was trading at just above...
Some people can move back in with mom and dad if they have to, or at a minimum, crash on their aunt or sister's couch until they get their priorities in order. That provides a cushion. But that was never a possibility for me. I didn't have a strong support...
Americans are dealing with a period of rapidly rising interest rates for the first time in years. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes from its latest meeting, showing that the central bank plans to deliver more 50 basis point rate hikes this year, likely at each remaining meeting on the calendar. In an effort to tamp down inflation, the Fed may also raise interest rates more than the market currently anticipates.
The U.S. housing market may finally be cooling off. Nearly one in five home sellers dropped their price during the four-week period ending May 22 — the highest rate since 2019, according to a weekly Redfin study published Thursday. The same four-week period saw 13% fewer "homes for sale" browser searches on Google, and a 12% year-over-year drop in home tours and other related services from Redfin agents — the largest such decline since April 2020.
Unemployment for neurodivergent adults is as high as 30% to 40%, three times the rate for people with a disability. With one in 45 adults on the autism spectrum alone, there is a lot of untapped labor market potential. Companies including Amazon, Walgreens, and Wawa are among employers making greater...
The supply of homes for sale jumped 9% last week compared with the same week one year ago, according to Realtor.com. Real estate brokerage Redfin also reported that new listings rose nearly twice as fast in the four weeks ended May 15 as they did during the same period a year ago.
Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling.
Marvell Technology (MRVL) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings Thursday after the closing bell. The semiconductor company posted a record revenue of $1.45 billion for the first quarter of its fiscal 2023, up 74% from a year earlier and exceeding Street expectations of $1.43 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents...
Regular investors can't beat Wall Street at the data game. The pros spend billions of dollars on technology to quickly scrape numbers, crunch them and create fancy algorithms to help guide their investing decisions. But there is one often overlooked piece of financial information that can level the playing field: the earnings conference call.
There was a "Great Retirement" trend early in the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the number of workers who are "un-retiring" have steadily increased since summer 2021, according to recent data. That's likely due to a hot job market, higher wages and reduced Covid-related health risks. Retirees have rejoined the labor force...
Goldman Sachs has named four "compelling" buying opportunities in tech after a mixed bag of first-quarter earnings. The stocks offer solid topline growth and are more likely to prevail amid the current market volatility, the bank said.
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners. Meanwhile, the survey shows only 14% of Gen X investors...
Retailers like Macy's and Ulta reported stronger first-quarter sales and say shoppers eager to go out again are splurging on nicer clothes and makeup. The trend is particularly pronounced among higher-income shoppers who so far appear willing to keep spending even amid sky-high inflation. The latest round of financial results...
As economic conditions continue to tighten, a Microsoft executive in charge of Office is telling employees to be more cautious when it comes to opening up new roles. Microsoft's Office and Windows businesses are growing, but they're not keeping up with the Azure cloud business. Two weeks ago Microsoft told...
Even if you don't know what K-beauty — short for Korean beauty — is, chances are, you've seen the jade rollers, sheet masks and snail mucin creams promising radiant, mirror-like skin on your Instagram feed or the shelves of your local drugstore. Since its introduction to U.S. markets...
The core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 4.9% from a year ago in April, in line with estimates and a deceleration from March. Personal income rose slightly less than expected, but spending beat estimates as consumers tapped savings. Headline PCE rose just 0.2%, a...
