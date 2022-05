Sounds of the City continued May 20 evening in Morgan City’s Lawrence Park with music by Cliff Hillebran and the Anytime Band. Morgan City Music Foundation will offer one more free night of music 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday with music by Clay Alston & the Crappell Brothers. The event will be held in Lawrence Park to close out the May offerings. Lawn chairs are recommended.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO