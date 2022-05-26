Consumer Financial Protection Bureau monitors consumer debt amid high inflation

Economist Stephen Roach explained why stagflation is his base case for the US in a CNBC interview. Markets aren't prepared for the massive tightening the Fed needs to do to tame inflation, he said Thursday. "50 basis points doesn't cut it," he said, arguing the Fed will have to be...
Americans are dealing with a period of rapidly rising interest rates for the first time in years. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes from its latest meeting, showing that the central bank plans to deliver more 50 basis point rate hikes this year, likely at each remaining meeting on the calendar. In an effort to tamp down inflation, the Fed may also raise interest rates more than the market currently anticipates.
"Consumers are in good shape, not overleveraged," Moynihan, CEO of the second biggest U.S. bank by assets, told Bloomberg Television from Davos, Switzerland. The bank's customers have checking and savings accounts that are still larger than before the pandemic and are spending 10% more so far in May than the year-earlier period, he said.
WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is carrying $330 billion in unrealized losses on its holdings of U.S. Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as of the end of March, according to newly released financial statements showing the impact of rising interest rates on the market value of the Fed's balance sheet.
TIME is fast running out for Americans to receive a one-time $1,000 cash payout. There are only six days left for some qualifying US residents to apply for rebates and economic aid available as early as this summer, even if they did not file an income tax return. The New...
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
If you took out a mortgage over the last couple of years, there's a good chance the holder of that loan is America's central bank — a consequence of its monetary stimulus efforts throughout the pandemic. Why it matters: The Fed will face a series of political and economic...
JPMorgan Chase increased its guidance for net interest income today. JPMorgan Chase also now expects to generate higher returns this year. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said recessionary calls "get overquoted." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. From billionaire investors to former Federal Reserve officials, recession predictions have flooded in since the start of the year. But despite the persistent headlines, many on Wall Street aren’t buying it.
"We're in a scenario where we have a stagflationary environment," Bass told CNBC Thursday.At the same time, the Fed won't be able to stop energy and food prices from climbing higher. The US could hit a recession before the end of this year or by early 2023, according to the...
The U.S. economy could be barreling toward a recession in the next year, as persistently high inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve weighs on growth. Greg Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, warned in a new analyst note that the odds of an economic downturn in the U.S. over the course of the next year are somewhere between 35% and 40%.
Jeremy Grantham predicts US stocks will plunge and the economy will tumble into recession. The GMO cofounder warns the surge in a wide range of assets could be dangerous. Grantham anticipates stubborn inflation, and expects the Fed to struggle to curb price increases.
With the Federal Reserve taking an increasingly hawkish approach to tackling the highest inflation in 40 years, a growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
China’s determination to become self-sufficent and resolve its food security challenges could put the U.S., as the world's leading producer in agriculture, in Beijing’s crosshairs, a federal report warned this week. The report released by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) warned that China’s efforts to...
For over a year, the Federal Reserve ignored myriad warning signs and continued injecting money into the economy. The result was the appearance of robust economic growth and a surge in demand, especially in the labor market, which ushered in decades-high inflation.
Bill Miller touted his longstanding bets on Amazon and bitcoin during a recent podcast. Investors are in a new era of rising rates and inflation, the Miller Value Partners boss said. Miller took aim at Warren Buffett's criticism of bitcoin as an unproductive, worthless asset.
Any announcement on student loan forgiveness by the White House is likely to stir as much celebration as complaints from borrowers. Canceling $10,000 per borrower would barely make a dent in most balances, while $50,000 in forgiveness would likely spark court challenges and stoke louder Republican opposition. The NAACP has...
The Biden administration is planning to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrow, according to the Washington Post. Joe Moglia, former chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to weigh in.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s no secret that Americans are worried about a recession. With the S&P 500 briefly falling into bear market territory on Friday, consumers are wondering if this year’s stock...
Crypto investors no longer know where to turn. Crypto pricing is now correlated with the stock market, which means that, as the saying goes, when the stock market coughs, digital-currency prices catch pneumonia. This has persisted this year due to fears of recession. That concern in turn has been fueled...
