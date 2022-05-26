Michael Moore Calls For Repeal Of Second Amendment In MSNBC Interview

Filmmaker Michael Moore , who explored America’s gun violence plague 20 years ago in the Oscar-winning documentary “Bowling for Columbine,” urged a repeal of the Second Amendment . (Watch the video below.)

In an interview with MSNBC ’s Chris Hayes on Tuesday, Moore called for drastic action, perhaps a moratorium on gun sales, in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Then he issued a challenge:

“Who will say on this network or any other network in the next few days, ‘It’s time to repeal the Second Amendment?’

“Oh, you can’t say that,” he said in figuring what the response would be.

“Well, why not?” Moore asked.

Moore explained that America’s Founding Fathers would not have written the Constitution’s Second Amendment ― which courts have ruled guarantees the right to bear arms ― in the same way if they knew how bullets would evolve.

“Look, I support all gun control legislation,” he said. “Not sensible gun control. We don’t need the sensible stuff. We need the hardcore stuff that’s going to protect ourselves and our children,” he said.

Moore said he had “thoughts and prayers” that Republicans and others who oppose gun reform be removed via the November elections for their “evil policy.”

One in five Americans support a repeal of the Second Amendment, according to a 2018 poll.

