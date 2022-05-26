ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Moore Calls For Repeal Of Second Amendment In MSNBC Interview

HuffPost
Filmmaker Michael Moore , who explored America’s gun violence plague 20 years ago in the Oscar-winning documentary “Bowling for Columbine,” urged a repeal of the Second Amendment . (Watch the video below.)

In an interview with MSNBC ’s Chris Hayes on Tuesday, Moore called for drastic action, perhaps a moratorium on gun sales, in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Then he issued a challenge:

“Who will say on this network or any other network in the next few days, ‘It’s time to repeal the Second Amendment?’

“Oh, you can’t say that,” he said in figuring what the response would be.

“Well, why not?” Moore asked.

Moore explained that America’s Founding Fathers would not have written the Constitution’s Second Amendment ― which courts have ruled guarantees the right to bear arms ― in the same way if they knew how bullets would evolve.

“Look, I support all gun control legislation,” he said. “Not sensible gun control. We don’t need the sensible stuff. We need the hardcore stuff that’s going to protect ourselves and our children,” he said.

Moore said he had “thoughts and prayers” that Republicans and others who oppose gun reform be removed via the November elections for their “evil policy.”

One in five Americans support a repeal of the Second Amendment, according to a 2018 poll.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 353

Martin Z.
2d ago

Ben Franklin once said that those who give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety!!!!!

Reply(4)
176
Greg Wisdom
2d ago

I can't speak for anyone but me and I have never cared what any of the perverted Hollywood crowd thinks that would include Michael moore and my guns have never been a threat to anyone unless you are threatening me or my family

Reply(3)
145
slew foot
2d ago

people like Moore and other democrats support defunding the police and now they want to take away our ability to protect ourselves now that cops can no longer do it

Reply(13)
120
The Atlantic

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Gun Control

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton’s first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
