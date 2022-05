ADAMS, Mass. — After being closed for nearly eight years, the Firehouse Cafe and Bistro at 47 Park St. will reopen this Saturday with new owners and a new menu. The Board of Selectmen held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the restaurant, the site of the town's former firehouse and ambulance bay, on Thursday. Restaurant co-owner and Chef Xavier Jones thanked his fellow owner Warren Dews Jr. and everyone who helped make the opening possible.

ADAMS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO