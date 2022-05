Heard the rumors, but couldn’t believe it would ever happen in Louisiana. In 1978, I got an up-close and personal look at the Legislature while working for Mayor Dutch Morial. New Orleans had a very seasoned legislative team of lawyers and a budget wizard. We followed and occasionally testified on 50 or so pieces of legislation that might affect the city. The most important ones were the money bills (appropriations and capital outlay), where the city would hope to score millions.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO