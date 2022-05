If you're looking to splurge for a birthday or anniversary, Rouj is an upscaple option for some creative, delicious fare. There were lots of intriguing items on the menu, but I settled on the rabbit spaetzle. Braised in mushroom and surrounded by lots of tasty veggies, it was savory with just a lovely little hint of gaminess. And it paired nicely with a Black Manhattan.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO