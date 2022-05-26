ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Preliminary hearing for Nichole Rice delayed

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minot, ND) -- A preliminary hearing for Nichole Rice is being delayed. Rice was set...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 1

Related
KFYR-TV

Body found in Souris River southeast of Minot Friday

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Authorities said a body was found in the Souris River on the southeast edge of Minot Friday. The Ward County Sheriff’s Office said that kayakers discovered the body, and Minot Fire recovered the remains from the water. The circumstances of the person’s death remain...
MINOT, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Body pulled from Souris River in Minot

(Minot, ND) -- No foul play is suspected following the discovery of a body recovered from the Souris River on Friday. Officials from the Ward County Sheriff's Office says kayakers found the body in the river. Minot Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. Officials with the sheriff's office...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Woman hospitalized in vehicle/train collision

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman from Williston was hospitalized after her vehicle collided with a moving train. The 34-year-old woman was driving a pickup six miles northwest of Ross when she failed to stop at a crossing. The train hit her vehicle on the passenger side and she was ejected from the vehicle.
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Softball Knocks Off Minot, Headed to State Tournament

BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #5 Jamestown High School softball team punched its ticket to the state tournament on Saturday afternoon as the Blue Jays defeated #2 Minot 3-2 at Starion Bank Field. Jamestown and Minot were scoreless until the fourth inning when both Katie Trumbauer and Jada Walter...
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Crime & Safety
KX News

Body recovered from Souris River

A body was recovered from the Souris River Friday on the southeast edge of Minot. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, people who were kayaking on the river reported seeing the body earlier in the day, prompting a response by the sheriff’s department, the Minot police and the Minot Fire Department. The sheriff’s department […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Emergency plane landing near Wing Friday morning

WING, N.D. - At approximately 9:20 a.m. Friday, a private, single-engine fixed-wing aircraft reported engine failure while in flight. The pilot conducted an emergency landing of the aircraft and landed on Highway 14 near mile marker 27, about six miles north of Wing, ND. The aircraft was moved off the...
WING, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Highway Patrol: Driver dead, juvenile passengers seriously injured

(Douglas, ND) -- Two 12-year-old girls are seriously injured and an adult is dead following a single vehicle crash west of Douglas North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver, a 42-year-old man from Ryder, was traveling west on Ward County Road 24. Officials say the vehicle drove into a ditch as it approached a crop sprayer, faulted off an approach, and overturned end-over-end. The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two juveniles sustained serious injures and were transported to Trinity Hospital.
DOUGLAS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preliminary Hearing#Violent Crime
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Emergency plane landing conducted on Highway 14 near Wing

(Wing, ND) -- A single-engine airplane was forced to land on Highway 14 following reports of engine failure mid flight. 32-year-old Garhett Langer of Bismarck was the pilot of the private aircraft. He learned of the issue around 9:20 a.m. this morning and conducted the landing near mile marker 27, six miles north of Wing. The aircraft was moved from the highway with no injuries reported.
WING, ND
KX News

Bismarck pilot makes emergency plane landing on highway near Wing

A single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing Friday morning on Highway 14 near Wing. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 9:20 a.m., the pilot of a private plane reported his engine had failed during flight. He then landed the small plane on Highway 14 near mile marker 27, or about six […]
WING, ND
KX News

Williston woman injured in vehicle crash with train near Ross

ROSS, ND (KXNET) — A Williston woman was injured Wednesday when the vehicle she was driving was hit by a train near Ross. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling south on 95th Avenue Northwest when she failed to yield while crossing railroad tracks to an eastbound Burlington Northern train. The […]
ROSS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newscenter1.tv

Five-year prison term ordered in child starvation death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman accused of allowing an infant in her care to starve to death two years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Paige Howling Wolf, of Parshall, pleaded guilty in December to charges of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of child neglect in an agreement with prosecutors.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

One killed, two injured in single rollover crash near Douglas

One person was killed and two injured Friday in a single-vehicle rollover near Douglas. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 42-year-old Ryder man was traveling west on Ward County Road 24 when the car came upon a slow-moving row crop sprayer traveling the same direction. The vehicle drove into […]
DOUGLAS, ND
KFYR-TV

One charge dropped, five remain for truck driver accused of raping children in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A trucker, who prosecutors say raped and molested children in Burleigh County between 2018 and 2020, is standing trial. Prosecutors say Elias Perez, who traveled around the country for work, was staying in Burleigh County when multiple sex crimes occurred. He was arrested last June and remained in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KX News

Two injured in two-car crash near Karlsruhe

Two people were hurt Friday in a two-vehicle crash about a mile north of Karlsruhe. The collision took place at the intersection of 48th Street North and 2nd Avenue North. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 62-year-old Karlsruhe man drove into the intersection and ran into the side […]
KARLSRUHE, ND
kxnet.com

Jim Hill creates “reset room” thanks to $10K donation

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Jim Hill Middle School received a new addition thanks to a $10,000 donation. Jim Hill in Minot showed off its reset room, which helps students in special education rest their mind and their bodies. Special education teacher Dayna Estenson, along with other teachers are trying...
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy