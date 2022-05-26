ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCCI Archive: Eric Hanson flies an F-16 with the Iowa National Guard

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — This week, Tom Cruise’s fighter jet roars into movie...

Popular kids ride in Des Moines is open again

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines favorite for kids is open for a summer of fun. The Heritage Carousel at Union Park is turning again. Kids got their first ride of the season today, starting this morning when the carousel opened.
Record attendance reported at Asian heritage festival in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' Asian heritage festival, CelebrAsian, is reporting record attendance numbers after day one yesterday. The festivities continued this morning with a stacked lineup of fun. Vendors and volunteers dressed in cultural clothing, celebrating Asian traditions. Food trucks lined Locust Street serving up traditional cuisine.
Gov. Kim Reynolds Orders Flags Lowered To Half-Staff On Monday And Tuesday

Statewide Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday in honor of Memorial Day and directed that the National League of Families POW/MIA flag also be flown on Capitol grounds for the entire day. Governor Reynolds has also ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, May 31st, to honor Larry Spencer of West Des Moines, a former prisoner of war in North Vietnam, and Jack Breedlove of Cedar Rapids who was killed while serving at Pearl Harbor during World War II.
A second concession stand is opening at Gray's Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation is expecting a lot of visitors to Gray's Lake this weekend. It's opening a second concession stand that hasn't been open in 10 years. You can find it on the north side of the lake by the beach. The boat...
Ankeny surpasses West Des Moines in population size

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny is now Des Moines' biggest suburb. It just surpassed West Des Moines after more than doubling its population since 2000. There were 27,000 residents in Ankeny in 2000. There are now 70,000 people calling Ankeny home, making it the sixth-largest city in the state. Cruise...
Cookie Company With Iowa Stores To Add 400 Locations

You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, May 26th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican legislative leaders say the new plan unveiled on the final day of the 2022 legislative session was drafted after the governor's proposal for state scholarships for private school expenses faltered in the House. The plan gives parents of kids in public schools the option of immediately transferring their child to any other public school in the state. House Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford says the open enrollment proposal isn't targeted at any specific district, but was inspired by frustrated parents.
66-year-old Iowa woman dies in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A 66-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in southwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Jeannine Marie Schomburg-Gourley was a passenger on a motorcycle trike on Saturday morning in Montgomery County. The driver of the trike, Keith Wendell Gourley, of Stanton, was...
Students safe after Iowa school goes on lockdown Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
CelebrAsian vendors excited to share culture and food with Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than a dozen ethnic groups from Asia and beyond will showcase their food and culture atCelebrAsian in Downtown Des Moines this weekend. Villages this year include the Filipinos, Koreans, and Japanese booths. Yoko Tanaka is in charge of the Japanese village and says there are many festivities planned over the next two days including a taiko drum demonstration and a language activity where people can learn about Japanese instruments.
Firefighters use rope to rescue stranded Iowa kayaker

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa kayaker was rescued Friday night after her kayak capsized in the South Skunk River. Ames Fire Department responded to North River Valley Park, 725 East 13th St., at 5:50 p.m. The kayaker had capsized in the rapids at the low head dam site and...
New Freedom Rock mural complete for Memorial Day

MENLO, Iowa — A famous roadside attraction south of Menlo is painted and ready for Memorial Day. According to the Freedom Rock's website, the Freedom Rock "is a large (approx. 60+ ton) boulder located in rural Iowa that is repainted every year with a different thank uou for our nation's veterans to honor their service to our country."
Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
