KCCI Archive: Eric Hanson flies an F-16 with the Iowa National Guard

Statewide Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday in honor of Memorial Day and directed that the National League of Families POW/MIA flag also be flown on Capitol grounds for the entire day. Governor Reynolds has also ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, May 31st, to honor Larry Spencer of West Des Moines, a former prisoner of war in North Vietnam, and Jack Breedlove of Cedar Rapids who was killed while serving at Pearl Harbor during World War II.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO