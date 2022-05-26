KCCI Archive: Eric Hanson flies an F-16 with the Iowa National Guard

(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican legislative leaders say the new plan unveiled on the final day of the 2022 legislative session was drafted after the governor's proposal for state scholarships for private school expenses faltered in the House. The plan gives parents of kids in public schools the option of immediately transferring their child to any other public school in the state. House Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford says the open enrollment proposal isn't targeted at any specific district, but was inspired by frustrated parents.
