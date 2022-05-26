Wind Farm proposed near Wishek

Arby's in Bismarck and Mandan are serving two new sandwiches that you may not expect from the fast-food chain. More on that in a moment. Arby's of course is known for its slogan, "We have the meats." Most notable are their roast beef sandwiches. They also have delicious gyros, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, and wraps. The one item I've never seen before is any sort of burger on their menu. Until now, I spoke with an Arby's manager earlier today in Bismarck, and they have been serving not one but two different burgers since Monday. The two burgers are the Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse and the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse. They'll set you back $5.99.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO