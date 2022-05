Recently, a group of 16 neighbors appealed the North Kingstown Zoning Board of Review’s decisions regarding the Wickford Elementary School/Old Theater development project. This project involves redeveloping the former Wickford Elementary School and “Old Theater” building into 57 condominiums, with potential for an additional building to be constructed for future expansion. The developer requested 13 zoning variances for the project, all of which were granted by the North Kingstown Zoning Board of Review without modifications.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO