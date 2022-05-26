Oregon high school softball playoffs: 6A Round 2 highlights; vote for Wednesday's top star

By Dan Brood

The 6A Oregon high school softball playoffs continued Wednesday with second-round action. Here's a look at some of the highlights.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches. Don't see any details for your game? Email some notes/stats to danbrood91@gmail.com .

—

Tigard 2, South Salem 0

Senior left-handed pitcher Makenna Reid threw a no-hitter to lead the top-seeded Tigers to victory at Tigard High School.

Reid struck out 18 of the 21 batters she faced, walking none.

Tigard got both of its runs in the bottom of the third inning. Sophomore Ella Dardis tripled, and she and junior Nozomi Akin scored when the Saxons committed errors on Akin’s line drive to left field.

Senior Kaylin Kisor had two hits for the Tigers.

Tigard, which improved to 26-3, will play host to Newberg in a quarterfinal game Friday.

South Salem finished its season 19-8.

Newberg 1, Jesuit 0

Senior Serayah Neiss struck out 20 batters in seven innings, leading the Tigers to victory at Newberg High School.

Neiss, a left-hander, gave up one hit and walked one in getting the shutout.

The Tigers scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the third inning. Neiss got things going with a one-out walk. Sophomore courtesy runner Maggie Saunders moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Baylee Nix. Saunders advanced to third on a single by junior Kiley Harris, and she scored when Jesuit committed an error on a liner by junior Scarlett Olivas.

For Jesuit, senior Ainsley Davis pitched a strong game, giving up just the one unearned run on two hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Newberg, which improved to 23-5, will play at top-seeded Tigard in a quarterfinal game Friday.

Jesuit finished its season 22-6.

Sheldon 16, Lake Oswego 1

The Irish struck fast, struck often and struck hard in the three-inning game at Sheldon High School.

Sophomore Payton Burnham had another huge postseason performance for Sheldon. She went 2 for 2 with two home runs, a sacrifice fly and seven RBIs. She also pitched all three innings, giving up one unearned run while striking out six and walking none.

Also for the Irish, senior Mya Guerin went 2 for 2 with two doubles, a run and five RBIs. Senior Tori Leyba went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Senior Molly Blanchette went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and junior Meara Sain went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and three runs.

Sheldon, which moved to 24-5, will play at McNary in a quarterfinal game Friday.

For Lake Oswego, which finished its season 12-17, junior Ava Brenden doubled and scored.

McNary 9, North Medford 2

Ali Martinez provided the power for the Celtics at McNary High School.

The sophomore went 3 for 3 with two home runs, including a two-run shot.

McNary, which moved to 23-5, will play host to Sheldon in a quarterfinal game Friday.

North Medford finished its season 13-15.

Oregon City 2, Lakeridge 1

The Pioneers got past their Three Rivers League rivals at Oregon City High School.

Sophomore Lily Riley turned in another strong pitching performance for Oregon City, striking out 14 batters.

Junior Gina Allen, sophomore Sam Marsh and senior Phoebe Borkus fueled a seventh-inning rally that helped push the Pioneers to the victory.

Oregon City, which improved to 20-7, will face another TRL foe, West Linn, in a quarterfinal game Friday at Oregon City.

Lakeridge finished its season 13-12.

West Linn 5, Tualatin 3 (10 innings)

The red-hot West Linn team keeps on rolling, getting the extra-inning win at Tualatin High School.

Junior Courtney Williams had what turned out to be the winning hit in the top of the 10th inning, singling in junior Rebecca Gomez and sophomore Rylee Gaustad. Williams also had a crucial catch on defense to end an inning.

Gaustad doubled earlier in the game, and she scored on a triple by senior Ava Sin. Junior Jenna Wheeler and Gomez added RBIs for the Lions, who also got a solid pitching performance from senior Addison Sobotta.

“It was a full team effort, and I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” West Linn coach Gina Garvey said.

For Tualatin, sophomore Remie Strahm went 3 for 5 with a double and a run. Freshman Sadie Guyette had two hits and two runs. Senior Rinoa Aiger, freshman Paley Sullivan and sophomore Kailyn Engels each had two hits.

West Linn, which improved to 9-18 with its eighth win in its past nine games, will play at Three Rivers League rival Oregon City in a quarterfinal game Friday.

Tualatin finished its season 18-8.

McMinnville 6, Barlow 3

The Grizzlies came back from a 3-0 first-inning deficit to get the win at McMinnville High School.

Senior leadoff hitter Brynn McManus led the McMinnville offensive attack, going 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Freshman Adileen Paasch walked and scored two runs.

Sophomore Mackenzie Bekofsky got the pitching win, giving up three runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking five.

For Barlow, sophomore Morgan Calcagno went 3 for 3 with a double, two stolen bases and a run.

McMinnville, which improved to 24-4, will play at Bend in a quarterfinal game Friday.

Barlow finished its season 13-13.

Bend 6, Mountainside 2

Sophomore Addisen Fisher struck out 17 batters while giving up two unearned runs, and she drove in a run to help power the Lava Bears to victory at Bend High School.

Senior Sophia Weathers helped lead the Bend offense with three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI. Junior Gracie Goewey drove in two runs, giving her 58 RBIs for the season. Seniors Violet Loftus and Emma Sullivan also drove in runs for Bend, which had eight players get at least one hit.

The Lava Bears, who improved to 28-1 with their 11th consecutive win, will play host to McMinnville in a quarterfinal game Friday.

Mountainside finished its season 19-8.

View the original article to see embedded media.