ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield Public Schools encourages summer reading

By David Chasanov, Christina Randall
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8SyQ_0fr0Y6Yd00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School is out for elementary students in Springfield, but the learning is far from over for some kids. OzarksFirst stopped by Harrison Elementary School, where some students were able to bring something home with them before the last day of school on May 25.

Springfield Public Schools (SPS) wants kids to focus on their reading skills this summer. It’s why they gave away free scholastic books to 3,600 students in kindergarten and first grade across the district.

OzarksFirst spoke with a young girl named Luciana after her kindergarten class received some.

“What I like about reading is that so I can get smart,” Luciana said.

Her classmate Ella Boyd says reading is one of her favorite hobbies.

“My mom and dad said I’m doing a great job at reading, but I just need a little bit of some work,” Boyd said.

What better way to become a better reader than getting six scholastic books? 21,600 books were given out before the end of the school year.

Kindergarten teacher Rebecca Griffeth handed out bookbags in her class. Griffeth tells OzarksFirst that kids can benefit from reading during the break to prevent what she calls ‘summer learning loss.’

“Over the summer with two and a half months where they don’t get [reading instruction], then there are few things that they can lose,” Griffeth said. “There are a few skills that if they’re not practiced they might lose it over the summer. Having books to take home will really help them and support what we’ve done all school year.”

This campaign is all part of SPS superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan’s summer reading challenge. Dr. Lathan wrote a letter to parents in each packet of free books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37M5ZQ_0fr0Y6Yd00

Students are also invited to register for SPS’s summer learning program Explore. It starts June 6, but those who are interested can still sign up.

“Explore is another great place to keep learning happening and get books in your child’s hands,” Griffeth said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ksmu.org

Some rural Missouri schools have been arming teachers for years

Some schools in south-central Missouri have created their own measures to stop a mass shooter: arming teachers. The move is not without controversy—but these extremely rural communities say it was their best option for safety. For many schools, the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, which killed 26 people,...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Schools in the Ozarks turn to program to keep students safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Schools in the Ozarks are searching for more opportunities to train school protection officers. This week, a teenager in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 students and two teachers inside an elementary school. Schools in Dallas, Christian, and Pulaski Counties have reached out to Peacekeepers. The program focuses...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Memorial Day Celebration In Springfield

(KTTS News) — There will be a Memorial Day celebration Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield. There will be a Memorial Day Celebration at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Springfield, 5201 South Southwood, in Springfield, Missouri on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 1:30 P.M.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Springfield, MO
Education
rhsecho.com

Coach Kinder retires after 29 years of teaching

Math teacher Cyndi Kinder has dedicated many years to Rolla Public Schools. This year, Kinder is retiring from teaching and coaching. “This is my 29th year [teaching] overall. I taught for two years at Bourbon High School, three years at Owensboro High School, and then when I first moved back home, I did 10 years at the junior high school,” stated Kinder. “Then this is my 14th year at RHS.”
ROLLA, MO
KYTV

Springfield-Greene County Health Department unveils 3 priority issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield health leaders unveiled its three health priorities for the community on Thursday. Springfield-Greene County Health, CoxHealth, and Mercy Springfield released the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment for Greene, Christian, and Webster Counties. They created the assessment using health care, public health, and community input data to assess the health issues in the southwest Missouri region.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield mayor denounces graffiti at Pitts Chapel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Mayor Ken McClure denounces the action taken defacing a section of Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church with a swastika. “There is no room in our community for this kind of deplorable action and we will not stand for it. I commend NAACP and Pitts Chapel for hosting a news conference today […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What are the top health concerns in the Springfield area?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Health leaders in Greene, Christian and Webster counties revealed the top three health issues facing the community during a news conference Thursday. Springfield-Greene County Health, CoxHealth, and Mercy Springfield said in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment that mental health, substance use, and diabetes were the top three health issues facing people […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Public Schools#Mom And Dad#Sps
KOLR10 News

Wickman’s Garden Village celebrates 100 years

It’s not every day a company celebrates a 100th birthday. When Wickman’s began, Warren G. Harding was the President, the Canton Bulldogs were atop the NFL and the Oscars wasn’t an award yet. Today, owner Chris Kristek says the garden village hasn’t changed much from what it was a century ago. “(The) first purpose was […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Heather Lewis says goodbye to KOLR10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After 12 years as a journalist, KOLR10 evening anchor Heather Lewis is leaving the industry, but it’s for a great reason: to pursue a career that allows her to spend more time with her three children. Heather has been a part of the KOLR10 family for seven years, beginning her career in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Camden County in 2 minutes

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – The Daybreak team was live at The Lodge of Four Seasons in Camden County on Wednesday morning. Throughout the whole month of May, the KOLR10 Daybreak team of Jenifer Abreu, Jesse Inman, T.J. Springer, and David Chasanov took their show on the road to different counties every Wednesday. The team went […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

How a Springfield non-profit helped a Buffalo, Mo. woman get a new car

Dallas County, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle is more than just a box with four wheels and an engine. It’s how we discover new places, connect with the outside world, and get to work to make ends meet. But for Dallas County resident and single mother Trish Thiesen, it was an eight-year-old money pit that she had to rely on.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Families of Stacy McCall, Sherill Levitt and Suzie Streeter plan vigil on 30th anniversary of their disappearance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three women from Springfield: Stacy McCall, Sherill Levitt and Suzie Streeter disappeared on June 7, 1992. In the months following their disappearance, leads poured into the Springfield Police Department, but the women were never found and no one has been arrested. Investigators with SPD continue to work to find what happened to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Historic Missouri Church Alleges Swastika Hate Crime Threat

An afternoon press conference offers a glimpse at the rising stakes of the Midwest discourse and worsening American racial tensions. Here's the most important part of the statement . . . During a news conference with the NAACP at the church Friday, the pastor, the Rev. Tracy Wolff, said her...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon's top philanthropist strives to give back the best he can

Charles "Charlie" Brown Sr. was reluctant to participate in a story about his winning the Best of the Best award as Lebanon's top philanthropist. His brand of philanthropy, a word he is not comfortable with, is based on paying it back with, perhaps, some paying it forward mixed in and keeping it all, as the kids said a few years ago, on the down low.
LEBANON, MO
biz417.com

20 Best Places to Work in Springfield, Missouri

What makes a great place to work? Find out which businesses are the best to work for with our Best Places to Work. The results are in and we're excited to give you a sneak peek at the list of honorees for the 2022 Best Places to Work! As chosen by Best Companies Group, we’ve identified 20 local organizations that may be giving their employees’ friends some serious workday FOMO.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy