AVON — Cecil Stanley Williams, Jr., 86, of 40169 Scarborough Road, Avon, North Carolina died May 19, 2022, at Spring Arbor of The Outer Banks, Kill Devil Hills, NC, with his brother Dennis and his many nursing home friends from the staff and Dare County Hospice at his side. He was born July 29, 1935, in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Cecil and Ruby O’Neal Williams of Avon.

AVON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO