Champions League final travel restrictions: Plane and train delays in Manchester and Paris

A YouTube prankster has managed to give quite a few travelers headed into London Gatwick airport a scare after he set up a “Welcome To Luton” sign on the approach path. The “Welcome To Luton” sign first popped up on Twitter on May 21, shared by Twitter user @abbdesmond. In her initial tweet, she said, “Flying in to Gatwick, just before landing this is what is out the left window… great prank, deffo at Gatwick” along with the photo of the sign which could be seen if you look out the left window on flights landing from the east (runway 26 left). Some were skeptical that the sign was not real but other Twitter users confirmed seeing it, and Abbey then posted a video proving that her picture was indeed real.

