FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of people are without power in Fountain. According to a city official, between 8,000 and 10,000 people are without power as of 5:30 p.m. Due to the outages, the city's server is down. Officials will be providing updates on the city's Facebook page. Residents are asked to report branches on The post Thousands without power in Fountain appeared first on KRDO.

FOUNTAIN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO