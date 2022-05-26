HPD investigating Denzil Drive burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said they are looking for a man who allegedly shot and seriously injured his girlfriend Friday. The victim told police that Friday, around 1 a.m., and began to yell at her, but she didn’t know why. She then stood up and picked up their three-month-old baby from a bassinet when her boyfriend allegedly shot her. The victim was holding the child when she was shot at.

