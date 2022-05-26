HPD investigating Denzil Drive burglary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Police have arrested a man they say shot someone with a rifle at Jennings Creek Apartment complex. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Johnson Jr. is suspected of shooting the victim following a family dispute on Friday, May 27. The sheriff’s office stated they responded to the report at 260 Walnut Creek Drive around 9 p.m.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Three vehicles, one of them a motorcycle, crashed on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Victory Road. The crash occurred at approximately 2:39 p.m., according to Clarksville Police. At 3:25 p.m., the eastbound lanes of 101st were shut down between Victory and Ringgold Road....
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A juvenile involved in a shooting case that killed a 38-year-old man has received an additional charge. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says during the ongoing investigation into this homicide on Arlington Drive, detectives were able to determine the handgun used in this case was stolen. Police say detectives charged the […]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division undercover detectives arrested five men for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville. The continuing investigation into street drug sales downtown led to the arrest of Cedric Freeman, 36, who sold an undercover detective a gram of cocaine on May 18th. Freeman was located and arrested Friday night on 3rd Avenue South near Demonbreun, and officers uncovered a gram of cocaine off his person.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities identified a Nashville man they suspect is one of the gunmen responsible for an early May homicide. Metro Nashville Police homicide detective issued an arrest warrant charging James Marques Smith, 20, for the May 11th murder of 20-year-old Nicholas Spivey in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike, where Spivey lived.
Clarksville police have identified a person of interest in connection with two house fires that are thought to have been related from early Friday morning. As previously reported, firefighters and police were called to fires on Lafayette Road and Bevard Road in Clarksville around 4 a.m. and both homes sustained heavy damage.
Two juveniles have been charged after a pursuit in a stolen car that ended on the rail trail in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a car in the area of Woodmill Road after city cameras identified the vehicle as stolen. The car reportedly fled at...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office stated it is searching for a missing juvenile. The sheriff’s office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Mathiea “Bella” Meredith, 16, of Bowling Green. Meredith is five feet four inches in height, 135 pounds and...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said they are looking for a man who allegedly shot and seriously injured his girlfriend Friday. The victim told police that Friday, around 1 a.m., and began to yell at her, but she didn’t know why. She then stood up and picked up their three-month-old baby from a bassinet when her boyfriend allegedly shot her. The victim was holding the child when she was shot at.
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on US 68 in Todd County Thursday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 29-year-old Marquez Penman for speeding and he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After a search of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two homes were burning early Friday morning in what investigators believe were related arson fires. The first fire was in the 1600 block of Bevard Road and was called in at 3:54 a.m., according to Clarksville Fire Rescue and Clarksville Police. The home was...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Police Department stated they are asking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they say was used in a homicide case. The homicide involved the shooting death of Willie Bays inside a building on 19 E. 13th Ave. in Bowling Green on May 1.
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including charges of drug trafficking, promoting contraband, and receiving stolen property. A true bill was returned on 19-year old Jakiyah Victoria Hinton, of Hopkinsville, on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – cocaine over 4 grams, and possession of marijuana.
A fight led to a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent three people to the hospital one with severe injuries on May 19th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dominique Moore of Hopkinsville was northbound near Forest Park Boulevard when it ran off the road hitting an embankment and several trees.
(La Vergne, Tenn.) One woman is behind bars after being arrested on Thursday (5/26/22), thanks to the La Vergne license plate reader system. The Blue Sentinel license plate reader alerted officers to a vehicle entering the city that had been reported as stolen. The driver was later spotted backing the vehicle into a spot at the Kroger parking lot on Murfreesboro Road.
Three separate wrecks on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle driven by Kristie Baley of Tennessee hydroplaned and hit the cable barriers at the 84-mile marker causing the vehicle to overturn into the roadway and injuring Baley and two kids.
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with theft Wednesday morning after she reportedly transferred money she did not have from her bank in February. Hopkinsville Police say 38-year-old Deafrice Sheppard transferred $2,194 that she did not have in her banking account to Cash App. She is charged with theft by deception.
Comments / 0