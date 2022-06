JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Maybe you hit up the beach this holiday weekend? More people in the water means more of a chance you could encounter a shark, according to researchers. It's very unlikely, but if you want to make it even more unlikely and follow along in scientists' research, check out the Ocearch shark tracking website or app. You can see how far the tagged sharks travel and learn about them.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO