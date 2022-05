HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Memorial Day services are planned in the Hutchinson area for Monday. The annual Reno County Veterans Memorial ceremony is set for 9 a.m. at the memorial in South Hutchinson. The service includes the National Anthem by the Hutchinson Brass Quintet and prayer by Chaplain Dave Warnkin of the American Legion. Tom King of the Reno County Veterans Memorial Board will make opening remarks before the presentation of the memorial wreaths.

