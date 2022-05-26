ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How much the top-paid male, female CEOs made in 2021

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
Here are the highest paid male and female CEOs in the S&P 500 index for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

The AP’s compensation study covered 340 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria.

Pay for chief executives rose to a median of $14.5 million last year, including salary, stock and other compensation. Median means half the CEOs in the survey made more, and half made less.

Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock or option grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.

Top Male CEOs:

1. Peter Kern

Expedia Group

$296.2 million

Change from last year: 6,592%

His pay vs typical company worker: 2,897 times, up from 53

Overall ranking: No. 1

2. David Zaslav

Warner Bros. Discovery

$246.6 million.

Change from last year: 554%

His pay vs typical company worker: 2,972 times, up from 565

Overall ranking: 2

3. William McDermott

ServiceNow

$165.8 million.

Change from last year: 560%

His pay vs typical company worker: 709 times, up from 120

Overall ranking: 3

4. Tim Cook

Apple

$98.7 million.

Change from last year: 569%

His pay vs typical company worker: 1,447 times, up from 256

Overall ranking: No. 4

5. Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase

$84.4 million.

Change from last year: 167%

His pay vs typical company worker: 917 times, up from 395

Overall ranking: No. 5

Top female CEOs:

1. Lisa T. Su

Advanced Micro Devices

$29.5 million.

Change from last year: 9%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 230 times, up from 228

Overall ranking: No. 22

2. Mary T. Barra

General Motors

$29.1 million.

Change from last year: 25%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 420 times, up from 201

Overall ranking: No. 23

3. Phebe N. Novakovic

General Dynamics

$23.6 million.

Change from last year: 24%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 254 times, up from 174

Overall ranking: No. 38

4. Adena Friedman

Nasdaq

$20 million.

Change from last year: 27%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 202 times, up from 126

Overall ranking: No. 80

5. Kathy J. Warden

Northrop Grumman

$19.5 million.

Change from last year: -1%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 166 times, down from 205

Overall ranking: No. 89

