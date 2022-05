ANN ARBOR, MI - Prior to that Bell’s Two-Hearted and hot dog on Memorial Day, why not try sneaking in some running and hundreds of pullups, pushups and squats?. It’s a workout that honors the memory of Lt. Michael Murphy, the U.S. Navy Seal and Medal of Honor recipient whose heroic exploits in Afghanistan were the subject of the 2013 film Lone Survivor. He earned a Purple Heart dying in combat in 2005 while saving the lives of members of his team.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO