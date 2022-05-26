Ellsworth High School Inducts 20 Into National Honor Society

It would probably be an understatement to say that food truck popularity has exploded in Maine in just the past few years. Forget the old ice cream truck you grew up on, cause there are a ton of incredible food purveyors dishing out five-star meals from the confines of a truck. People are curious about the food trucks, but one hurdle always seems to come up: where to find them. If a non profit organization in Lewiston has their way, finding food trucks won't be a problem for anyone through the warmest months of the year.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO