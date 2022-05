Stumpy’s Hatchet House opened earlier this month in Springfield, bringing axe-throwing to Main Street. Stuart and Kelly Josberger initially had the idea to start an axe-throwing business in 2015, when splitting wood in their backyard quickly led to throwing axes at log rounds with their friends. The couple were considering starting a business after retirement and began to look more into axe-throwing, realizing no one had yet brought the idea to the US. They soon opened a location in Eatontown, New Jersey – making this the first hatchet house in the United States.

